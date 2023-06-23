Table of Contents

What are Diablo 4 Unique Items?

What is the drop chance

Are the Unique items better than legendaries?

What is the best farm spot for Uniques?

The fastest way to farm Uniques

What type of Uniques can you get?

Can you gamble for Uniques in Diablo IV?

Most popular Unique items

What are Diablo 4 Unique items?

Unique items in Diablo 4 are the most powerful variant of items you can obtain, with fixed affixes and powerful class abilities or strong secondary effects, depending if the unique is class specific or equipable by all classes. The Unique items can also drop of Sacred or Ancestral rarities, being able to bring even more power to your character.

What is the drop chance for Unique Items?

Considering the power they bring, the drop chance of the Unique items in Diablo 4 is a direct reflection of their strength. From the information available, the drop chance for unique items is as low as 0,0001%, being locked behind world tier 3 and world tier 4.

You can also get Unique items by gambling with Gifts in Helltide events, collections from Grim Favors, or buying specific items from the Purveyor of Curiosities with Murmuring Obols.

Are the Unique items better than legendaries?

Uniques are clearly better than legendary items, but they are a bit harder to fit in a build, considering that the affixes cannot be re-rolled. Uniques come with a higher range of affixes, making them stronger than Legendary items.

Even if Unique items are so powerful, there’s a limited number of them that you can use. Legendary items bring a lot more versatility with the stats and affixes, so as a general idea, a meta build will include a few Unique items and be completed with Legendary items.

What is the best farm spot for Unique Items?

The best farm spot for Unique items in Diablo 4 is Nightmare Dungeons. They are easily available and have great mob density with many elite enemies, events, and lots of tiers available for a whole range of levels. You can also buy unique items from game boosting services shops but they will be quite pricy.

Helltide events are another good way of obtaining Unique items in Diablo 4, as you can target specific item slots, or gamble for random powerful gear by opening Gifts of Mystery.

You can also farm Uniques by completing Whispers and turning them in at the Tree of Whispers for Collections of specific items and by gambling at the Purveyor of Curiosities, but these methods have a lower chance of dropping the Unique items.

The fastest way to farm Uniques

As we have mentioned, considering the density of mobs inside the dungeons and the reward when you complete them, Nightmare Dungeons give you the best chance of obtaining a Unique item in the shortest amount of time compared to the other methods.

If grinding through nightmare dungeons seems boring and repetitive, the next best method of farming the Unique items is by opening Gifts throughout the Helltide events, these having the next best chance of dropping the sought-after Uniques.

What type of Uniques can you get?

Starting with Diablo 3, Blizzard has introduced a smart looting system that takes note of the class you are playing, affecting most but not all items dropped throughout the game. This same system is available in Diablo 4, so most of the items will be useable by whatever class you are playing.

Knowing that, the chances of getting a Unique that is not class-specific to the character you are playing or useable by any class is very low. From our experience, the class-specific Unique items have a higher chance of dropping compared to the Unique items useable by any class.

Can you gamble for Uniques in Diablo IV?

Yes, you can gamble for Unique items in multiple ways throughout the Sanctuary. In our experience, gambling for Uniques is the second best way to obtain Uniques, aside from clearing Nightmare dungeons.

From what we have tested, gambling was a very good way to obtain Unique items, so we will go through all the ways you can gamble for them in the following sections.

Gambling for uniques through Helltide

The best way to gamble for uniques is by opening Gifts of the specific Unique you are looking for throughout the Helltide events while also opening the Gifts of Mystery, which rewards the players with random powerful gear that may be Legendary or Unique.

Compared to the other gambling methods, this is the most productive way of obtaining Unique items in Diablo 4, but is limited by the duration of the Helltide events, which last one hour and are on cooldown for the next hour and 15 minutes, and the number of Helltide chests you can open.

If you want to farm Unique items constantly, let’s take a look at the next way of gambling, through Grim Favors.

Gambling for uniques through Grim Favors

Gambling through Grim Favors is a bit more random compared to the Helltide events because after completing enough Whispers required to obtain 10 Grim Favors, you can only choose one of three Collections that are randomly offered to the player.

There’s a small chance that the Collections offered to the player will be more powerful, being shown as Greater Collections, these having a higher chance of dropping powerful gear.

This method can be easily done, but also combined with Helltide events for more efficiency. While the Helltide events are on cooldown, completing Grim Favors should be a good, constant way of having more chances to obtain Unique Items.

Gambling for Uniques through Obols

While not having the best chances to drop Unique items, gambling through the Purveyor of Curiosities with Murmuring Obols is the most constant way of gambling. The Murmuring Obols can be obtained at any time, and also spent whenever you want, compared with the Abberant Cinders that disappear once the Helltide event is over.

The most popular Unique items

When it comes to Unique items, it’s obvious that there are popular and unpopular Uniques, mostly based on how well they fit into certain builds. We’ll take a look into the most popular ones in the next sections.

Best Unique Weapons

The Grandfather – Probably the most popular Unique weapon, this Two-Handed Sword is a best-in-slot item for every Barbarian build.

Condemnation – Great Dagger for Rogue builds that are based on spamming core skills, while also using Combo Points as a specialization.

Greatstaff of the Crone – Best-in-slot item for druid builds based around Claw skill.

Bloodless Scream – Great choice for builds based around Darkness skills and added crowd control

Staff of Endless Rage – Very good for a build that is based on Fireball spamming

Best Unique Armors

Harlequin Crest – Also known as Shako, may be the most popular item in the Diablo franchise, being extremely powerful for most of the builds

Temerity – Best-in-slot Pants for most builds

Penitent Graves – Very good choice for builds that rely a lot on mobility, or simply for added crowd control

Best Unique Jewelry

Mother’s Embrace – Very good choice for builds based on AoE Core skill spamming

Ring of Starless Skies – Another great choice for builds based on Core skill spamming

This wraps up our Diablo 4 guide on Unique items and how to get them fast. Using the methods mentioned above should get you the desired Unique items in no time. Happy hunting!