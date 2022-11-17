Spending time outdoors can be tough sometimes, but now that the winters are here, try to bask in the sun as much as you can. A habit of spending time in the sun is of prime importance as it allows you to avail the numerous key benefits the sunlight has to offer. Supplements like vitamin d tablets are also a great addition to your diet and help maintain levels of the essential vitamin in your body. Let’s look at some of the ways basking in the sun helps you keep up your overall health.

Better Sleep

Sunlight allows for better sleep and resets your circadian rhythms by regulating the levels of serotonin and melatonin in your brain. Getting an hour of light every day prepares you to get better sleep every night.

Mood

You fall under a higher risk of depression if you have low vitamin D levels. Gettin some sunlight increases the production of vitamin D in your body to ease the symptoms of stress and depression while improving your overall mental and emotional health.

Increase energy

Sunshine sends signals to your brain to be alert and active. During the sunny seasons, we naturally have more energy as our brains are more activated and awake. Getting outdoors will make you more alive and energetic.

Health Conditions

Bright light from the sun may help improve the symptoms of health conditions like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder(ADHD), bipolar depression, schizophrenia, eating disorders, etc. People with the above-mentioned conditions are known to have lower levels of vitamin D which you can easily get from the sun.

Blood Pressure

Exposure to sunlight releases stores of nitrogen oxides in your body causing the arteries to dilate which lowers blood pressure. Maintaining a lower blood pressure is important for your overall cardiovascular health.

Metabolic Syndrome

Exposure to sunlight helps decrease the risk of metabolic syndrome issues, which includes high blood pressure, excess body fat, and high blood sugar.

Heal Inflammation

The exposure to regular sunlight may help with inflammatory skin conditions like eczema, acne, psoriasis, etc. Sunlight is also associated with autoimmune diseases such as arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease.

Prevent cancer

Certain cancers have been linked to lower levels of vitamin D. Dr. Goldstein warns it doesn’t necessarily indicate that increasing your vitamin D will decrease your risk, but it’s an association that healthcare providers are paying close attention to.

Stronger bones

Vitamin D is essential for helping the body absorb calcium and phosphate from your daily diet. These minerals are crucial for healthy bones, teeth, and muscles. Not getting enough vitamin D from the sun or your diet results in soft and weak bones. A vitamin D deficiency for a long term can lead to osteoporosis, especially in older ages.

Life Expectancy

Getting adequate sunlight on a daily basis contributes to your healthy lifestyle, helping you to live a happy, active and long life.

Conclusion

Sunlight has numerous benefits for your overall health and it is very important to spend time outdoors especially in the winter times. A diet full of nutrition, sound sleep and regular exercise are the key to maintaining energy levels, a strong immune system and a stress-free life. If you suffer from a vitamin D deficiency, do consult your doctor to know the treatment and other important info like folic acid benefits for men.