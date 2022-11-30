Crypto trading can be extremely profitable if done right, and that’s why it attracts many people from all over the world. However, you have to find a reliable and convenient broker to start trading crypto, and this crucial aspect of trading is often overlooked by novice traders. Each crypto broker has its own fee structure and conditions, so you should be very careful when making a choice. In this article, we give you some advice and tell you about several most reliable crypto brokers available in the USA.

About crypto brokers

Cryptocurrency brokers allow you to trade various crypto tokens. They work pretty much like common stock brokers but focus on crypto instead of traditional assets. While some of them offer a quite small array of the most well-known coins like BTC or ETH, others allow you to choose among thousands of altcoins. Other important aspects to consider are fees, security measures, and additional features for earning passive income. It’s also wise to double-check the reputation of any broker to avoid scams.

Moreover, cryptocurrencies are subject to strict regulations in many countries, and the USA seems to be one of them. Many brokers are outlawed in the country, so if you’re a US citizen, some of the most well-known platforms are going to be unavailable to you. However, we have compiled a list of the top four best cryptocurrency brokers in the USA for you to choose from.

eToro

A well-known and reputable platform, eToro allows you to trade more than 40 different tokens such as BTC, LTC, ETH, and many more. The platform has its own mobile app and great copy trading options, and the fees are pretty modest.

Coinbase

Coinbase is a very popular crypto broker, especially well-known as a great choice for beginners. It has a wide array of available tokens, favorable trading conditions, and a unique educational program that allows you to start earning while still learning how to trade.

Binance

One of the leading crypto trading platforms in the world, Binance offers you very low spot trading fees, a wide variety of tokens to choose from, and high performance. It allows you to trade with leverage of up to 1:10 for some pairs.

Kraken

Kraken is another major crypto exchange with a long history and solid reputation. It’s known to have a very high level of security, high leverage rates, and many educational materials for traders.