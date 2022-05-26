Clinical rotations are a fundamental part of medical school, which takes practical learning to an altogether different stage. It is an excellent opportunity for students of the MD program to gain hands-on experience working in a hospital setting. The medical curriculum of the top-grade Caribbean medical school inculcates clinical rotations in the last two years of medical school.

An excellent clinical rotation experience can significantly impact the career of medical students. The medical school rotations allow them to shadow physicians and residents at the hospital and receive training by observing the patients upfront. Moreover, clinical rotations play a vital role in residency placement. During the rotation, medical students are encouraged to actively take part in making the most out of the valuable clinical rotations.

Typically, clinical rotations are the second phase of the academic medical journey. The first phase is centered on basic sciences studies, which develop the foundational knowledge of medical theory. Thus, after acquiring the basic knowledge and skills of medicine, students are sent for the clinical rotation, where they apply their learning to real-life situations.

Types of Clinical Rotations

Generally, students must complete 80 weeks of core and elective clinical rotations. Prospective students about to enter clinical rotation should know about the two types of rotations, namely core and elective clinical rotations. Let’s talk about these rotations independently.

Core Clinical Rotations: Core clinical rotations are compulsory rotations taken by all 3rd-year medical students. These rotations are offered in specialties, including Internal Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Psychiatry, Pediatrics, and Surgery.

Elective Clinical Rotations: The elective clinical rotations offered to 4th-year medical students allow them to focus on their desired medical specialty. Thus, during elective rotations, students can choose from various specialties. Here are some of the highly recommended electives:

Radiology

Cardiology

Intensive Care Medicine

Pathology

Neurology

Vascular Surgery

Dermatology

Family Medicine

Anesthesiology

Duration of Clinical Rotations

Each clinical rotation varies in length and is primarily based on the medical program and medical school. A single rotation can take weeks to complete before starting the new rotation. However, a core clinical rotation can last about 6 to 12 weeks. For example, a 12-week family medicine program may include 8 weeks in hospital and 4 weeks in the clinical.

Medical schools often recommend a minimum of 30 weeks of elective clinical rotation. Mostly the students are expected to complete 4 weeks of Primary Care Elective.

Wrapping Up

Clinical rotations are utilized by the top medical schools in the United States and Canada since it offers hands-on experience to the medical students. It offers a breadth of knowledge that can assist you in making a well-educated decision while choosing a career path.

The Caribbean medical schools integrate a similar system-based approach and offer excellent clinical rotation opportunities in the best teaching hospitals. Hence, if you have decided to make the medical profession your career, a well-designed MD program that offers clinical rotations can help you achieve your dreams.

