The Medical University of the Americas, popular as MUA, is a fully accredited medical school based in the Caribbean. In fact, MUA is among the handful of top-tier medical schools in the Caribbean with approval from key US states, such as New York, California, and Florida. International accreditation and recognition from the US agencies provide MUA’s students access to high-quality clinical rotations in their third and fourth years of medical school.

Apart from this, the key US approvals allow MUA graduates to practice medicine in all 50 states of the United States. However, MUA graduates must qualify for the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) to obtain licensure to become eligible to practice medicine in the US.

Remember that an international student must be a graduate from a WFME-recognized medical school to become eligible to take the USMLE. Fortunately, MUA is recognized by the central accrediting body with WFME recognition status. This well-regarded WFME-recognized accrediting body is the Accreditation Commission on Colleges of Medicine (ACCM). Thus, MUA graduates are eligible to sit in the USMLE licensing examination.

Above all, the MD program offered by the MUA has ACCM accreditation, the WFME-recognized accrediting body for Nevis. This university also has the certification of St. Kitts and Nevis Accreditation Board. Notably, attending a fully accredited and the credentialed medical school provides equal privileges as students in the US medical schools.

MUA scholarships

MUA scholarships appeal to a large number of international students. The university provides a variety of scholarships designed to assist students with their education costs and recognize their recent achievements. The scholarships offered by MUA include Faculty Scholarship, Achievement Scholarship, President’s Scholarship, US Academic Scholarship, and Future Physician’s Scholarship.

Eligible for federal loans

To become eligible for federal loans, Caribbean medical schools need to meet the criteria put out by the US Department of Education. Interestingly, MUA is among the top-tier medical schools with approval to participate in US Federal Student Aid programs. Federal student loans allow matriculants to get financial aid from the government. Federal loans help pay tuition, accommodation, transportation, stationery, textbooks, and other costs related to the program.

Top reasons to choose MUA

In this blog, you will explore many top reasons to pursue medicine at MUA. So, let’s take a look at these reasons.

Systems-based US curriculum

As MUA has WFME recognition, this university is bound to offer a proven quality of education to help students thrive in their careers. The medical curriculum offered at MUA is similar to those provided in the US. The university provides students with a better learning experience through interactive lectures, group or individual presentations, and team-based learning in a small size classroom.

USMLE preparation

MUA assists students in preparing for the USMLE Step 1. Remember that taking the USMLE is mandatory for all the International Medical Graduates to practice medicine in the US. Today, MUA alumni are successful physicians in different parts of the US.

Students who wish to practice medicine in the US must consider pursuing the MD program in the Caribbean’s MUA to reach dizzy heights of their careers. Apply now!