Water is an essential part of life as you know it. The average adult is 60% water, it is present in every cell of your body and essential for the transfer of nutrients into cells and toxins out of cells. In short, humans, and all other living creatures on Earth, couldn’t survive without it.

But, not all water is created equal. The water that is stored in reservoirs has been traveling through fields and rocks, picking up contaminants on the way. This water is treated by the treatment centers and then sent to your home. This removes the debris and bacteria but adds chemicals such as chlorine and fluoride.

These, and potentially other contaminants, are in the water that comes out of your faucet. It’s the reason so many people are looking at the best water filters Melbourne and there has been a rapid increase in the number of households with water filtration systems.

A Super Ingredient

Knowing that water is an essential part of your survival it’s not surprising that you will want to drink the recommended two liters a day, or perhaps more.

But, water isn’t just a critical substance to be drunk. It can also be classed as a super ingredient because it’s essential to so many products.

Food

Water is present in food, eating food helps you to get enough water in your diet to stay hydrated and healthy. But, it isn’t just in the food for your hydration levels!

Some foods need water in them to ensure they are moist and enjoyable to eat. Other foods, such as bread or pastries, use a little water to bind the ingredients together. The water acts like a glue and ensures your food has the right consistency.

Alongside this, water is also essential for cooking many items, such as pasta and rice. The water rehydrates the dried products and allows them to become as soft as you want, although they recommend ‘al dente’.

In other words, water isn’t just a super ingredient in food, it is an essential part of creating the majority of the delicious dishes you enjoy.

Body care

Water is also often found in body care products, especially those that are designed to help your skin stay healthy. The water in these products hydrates your skin and it helps your skin to absorb the other ingredients in the moisturizer or skincare product.

The water allows these products to penetrate your skin barrier and boost the appearance and health of your skin.

If you’re still wondering whether water is a super ingredient you need to consider in what ways water isn’t useful. Because, it’s essential to life as we know it, whether that’s you staying hydrated or the dolphins having something to swim in.

In short, water is an essential ingredient in most of the products you use daily and it’s an essential ingredient to life on Earth. That qualifies it as a super ingredient.