When you experience body pain, who do you go to? There is a lot of overlap between chiropractors and physiotherapists as both treat problems associated with the muscles, nerves, and joints to help ease pain and increase movement. However, the two also greatly differ in some aspects. While chiropractors focus on the manipulation of the spine, physiotherapists use mobilizations and exercises to encourage movement.

Chiropractic treatments approach treatment differently from physiotherapy. Patients who are suffering from low back pain or neck pain will be subjected to gentle manipulation and soft tissue techniques to encourage the body’s healing. Physiotherapy covers a broad range of treatments ranging from breathing problems to the rehabilitation of injuries and post-operation.

The differences between these two practices are crucial for patients to identify who they should turn to clinics need to practice efficient marketing strategies. With the help of an experienced digital agency in Vancouver, chiropractic and physiotherapy clinics can effectively implement the following marketing strategies:

Photo by Negative Space

Build a good website.

A website is worth investing in. It can be tempting to put up a run-of-the-mill website using free building software because it is cheaper but this will not impress clients. If you’ve had website building experience, you will end up using too much time aside from dealing with the frustrations as sites are not easy to put together.

Since your time is valuable and you want to create a good impression on your clients, you need to build a website that means business. A professional-looking website will give your clients assurance that they are dealing with professionals in the field who will handle them and their health conditions well.

Check the accuracy of online listings.

With a majority of the Canadian population using their mobile devices to look for businesses that can cater to their needs, making sure that they are accessible. Here’s a bitter pill to swallow: obsolete online listings are not going to lead clients to your door. When they call up the listed numbers and the phone is not working, they will simply proceed to the next clinic on the list.

You need to make your business easy to find. Aside from the usual information of clinic name, hours, and location, you can add images of your business and the list of services you are offering. Are you located within the city center? Do you specialize in chiropractic in Kitchener? What does your clinic’s facade look like? By updating listings like Google My Business and Facebook Marketplace, your clinic becomes easily identifiable to patients.

Request for client reviews.

Word of mouth remains a very effective way to market your business. There is no better person to share how your therapists or chiropractors helped them with their health issues better than previous clients. After treatment is completed, you can ask your client about what they think of getting treatment from. Clinics, like that of a chiropractor in Oshawa, include the positive reviews they get on their websites and social media channels so potential clients can read about it.

Respond to bad reviews.

You can never avoid bad reviews because no two customers are the same. In the event that a patient leaves a bad review about the clinic, the services, or the therapists, make sure to respond but do it politely.

Understand that these people have their needs as well and perhaps, the service that you offered was not what they were expecting. Instead of coming off as arrogant, respond by asking which part of the consultation or treatment they did not like and what you could have done differently to make their experience better. Not only will you win the heart of that client, but you will also leave a positive impression on anyone who comes across that review.

Post regular updates.

Blogs are a crucial part of websites not only because they help with search engine optimization (SEO) efforts but more importantly because they help educate the public. In the case of chiropractors and physiotherapists, blogs can tackle topics like the different conditions that each profession can cater to therefore setting their expectations and reducing miscommunication during the treatment.

Chiropractic and physiotherapy have been around for decades, helping people deal with body pains and injuries. Like every business, they need to exert efforts to make their online presence felt. Through these simple strategies, they can inch their way into establishing an online presence that will attract clients.