When it comes to VAPT testing in India, businesses have a lot of options. There are many providers of VAPT services in India, and each one offers different features and benefits. So, how do you know which company is right for your business? In this article, we will discuss the top VAPT companies in India and what to look for when choosing a provider. We’ll start with a definition of VAPT and then move on to the difference between VA and PT. Next, we’ll take a look at how companies often need pentesting but go for a company that only offers VA. Finally, we’ll list the top providers of VAPT in India and their features.

What is VAPT?

VAPT stands for Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing. It is a process that helps organizations identify, assess, and mitigate security risks in their systems and networks. VAPT can be used to test both internal and external systems.

VA vs PT

One of the most common questions we get asked is “What’s the difference between Vulnerability Assessment (VA) and Penetration Testing (PT)?”

VA is a process of identifying, assessing, and mitigating security risks in a system. PT is a process of exploiting vulnerabilities to gain access to systems or data.

While both VA and PT are important, PT is often seen as more important because it can help organizations understand how attackers could gain access to their systems and data.

However, VA is just as important because it can help organizations identify potential vulnerabilities before they are exploited.

Why Companies Need VAPT

Companies often need VAPT services because they want to ensure that their systems and networks are secure. VAPT can help companies identify and fix vulnerabilities before they are exploited. VAPT can also help companies understand how attackers could gain access to their systems and data.

While you look for VAPT testing in India you will come across a lot of companies that offer vulnerability assessment and management services, but do not have much to offer when it comes to penetration testing.

So, first of all, you need to be clear on what you need. We recommend that you move forward with a company that can offer you both vulnerability assessment and penetration testing – because that is the only way you are going to get a wholesome picture of your security posture.

Top VAPT Companies in India

There are many VAPT companies in India, but not all of them are created equal. Here are some of the top VAPT companies in India:

Astra Security

Astra Security originated in Paris, and now they have a strong footing in many countries India being one of them. Their pentest suite is quite difficult to beat. With its intuitive dashboard, integrations, compliance reporting features, and robust manual pentesting capabilities to go alongside a powerful, continuous vulnerability scanner, Astra’s pentest suite is easily the most comprehensive VAPT product you’ll find.

Kratikal Tech

Kratikal is an Indian VAPT company that was founded in 2007. They offer a wide range of VAPT services, including web application security, network security, and wireless security. Kratikal also has a strong focus on compliance and offers PCI DSS and ISO 27001 pentesting.

eSec Forte

eSec Forte is another Indian VAPT company that was founded in 2002. They offer a wide range of VAPT services, including web application security, network security, wireless security, and email security. eSec Forte also offers compliance pentesting for PCI DSS and ISO 27001.

Suma Soft

Suma Soft is an Indian VAPT company that was founded in 2000. They offer a wide range of VAPT services, including web application security, network security, and wireless security. Suma Soft also offers compliance pentesting for PCI DSS and ISO 27001.

What to Look for When Choosing a VAPT

When you’re looking for a VAPT company in India, there are a few things you should keep in mind. First, you want to make sure that the company offers both VA and PT services. Second, you want to make sure that the company has experience with VAPT in India. Third, you want to make sure that the company has a good reputation.

Conclusion

VAPT is an important service that can help companies identify and fix vulnerabilities before they are exploited. VAPT can also help companies understand how attackers could gain access to their systems and data. Remember, VAPT is not a one-time operation, it’s a cyclical effort that scales up as you grow. Find a company that scales well and offers continuous monitoring of your security posture, and you should be good.