Establishing your own home is one of the most fulfilling things in life. But the following responsibilities are something to take seriously. You will have to buy quality home items, have an interior design, and ensure a comfortable lifestyle. One way to maintain a comfy living space is an adequate storage unit, so your home will be clutter-free. Establishing storage units in different parts of the house will maximize the space and put away all your essential home items safely.

One thing that screams comfy is a bed. It is a place where you can rest and sleep after a busy day. Wouldn’t it be exciting when a bed and a storage unit are combined into one? Thankfully, there is a daybed with storage available where you can be clutter-free and comfy at the same time. Here are some home items that you can keep under a daybed.

An Extra Bed

A sleepover with friends is something that a new homeowner is always looking forward to. Having an extra mattress or pull-out bed is always a good idea. The daybed with storage space underneath is perfect to extend your bed for a fulfilled movie night in your home theater or living room. You do not have to worry about pulling this setup off because there are many daybeds with a pull-out compartment. They are available in any home furniture store worldwide. You can also have it made by your local repair company or carpenter to suit your preferred daybed.

If there are not going to be any sleepovers for a while, you can always remove the mattress and store other home items.

Other Beddings

Sleepovers only happen once in a while because we must admit that our friends and distant family members are busy and have their agendas. While waiting for that time to arrive, you can store your beddings until you decide to change your sheets and pillowcases. The empty and spacious daybed storage will fit fluffy pillows, soft blankets, pillowcases, and bedsheets. This is perfect to ease the hassle of changing beddings during general cleaning days. Having this storage unit will save more cabinet space for your clothes. It will also teach your family some discipline to fold and sort things out.

Different Footwear

If your daybed is in the living room near the door, you might consider storing your shoes there. When the whole family is in a rush for work or school, their shoes should be reachable and easy to grab. So it is a good idea to keep the shoes under a daybed, which can be a pull-out or a cabinet-like structure. It is also wise to place some extra slippers for your guests to borrow during their visit to your home. You can also store your socks, shoe shining equipment, and other footwear-related items.

Extra Towels

Apart from sleepovers, a family gathering can also be a lunch barbeque or an afternoon pool party. But we must admit that some friends or family members who come over are not prepared. So, it is best to have extra towels stored under your daybed, where it is not out of reach. Just have them rolled up or folded so it is organized and pleasing to look at. You can also provide extra t-shirts and fresh socks if your guests will need them.

Toys

If your house does not have a playroom, your living room will most likely be where the kids will run around and play. So if you have daybed storage in your living room, it might be wise to make that your toy storage. The kids can easily locate their toys without having to ask you so many times. It will also allow you to teach the kids how to place them back in the right place and practice tidying up after playing. They can place all their stuffed toys,

If you do not have kids at home, it is also nice to invest in board games like chess, checkers, etc. You will not have to worry about rummaging through the dusty attic or storage room to find your old board games. Getting it under the daybed is convenient, and your friends will have a fun visit or sleepover.

Extra House Decor

It is normal for some homeowners to rearrange furniture or even change the entire interior design of the house. While you are still thinking about this, you can store your other home decor under your daybed, in case you will display them again or bring them out to your garage sale. Make sure to sort them out well, or it can also cause clutter inside the storage space. Make sure to place the large items first to create a firm base, then place the smaller items on top.

If the items that you use annually are like Christmas decor, it is best to keep them in a storage room. A daybed storage unit is best for items that you often use daily or on upcoming family or friends gatherings.

Baby Necessities

Having a new baby in the house will have drastic changes. Since a baby should lay comfy in bed, the daybed storage is best to keep their needs. If you are a new mom, you can store their baby bottles, toys, clothes, and other things you need just within reach. Preparing those items while keeping an eye on your baby is tedious and challenging, but keeping all of them in one place will make the job easier.

Final Thoughts

We must admit that a daybed is an uncommon thing in a house, but owning one has a couple of perks. They can serve as extra beds for sleepovers, and they can also be a good storage unit for some of the items mentioned above. So it might be wise to consider getting one for your living room.