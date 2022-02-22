A suspension system is a vital part of any truck. It holds up the truck’s weight and absorbs inconsistencies on the road. But besides the numerous truck suspension technologies, none can be compared to the air suspension system. Unlike the traditional leaf spring suspension, this air spring technology boosts load versatility, advanced efficiency and driver comfort to ensure a smooth ride.

Why the Hendrickson air suspension systems?

For starters, Hendrickson is an industry leader in truck components and has proven itself repeatedly. Their products have been tested and therefore trusted by customers. Their main product line is the air suspension systems for trucks and trailers. Hendrickson’s air suspension options are worth considering if upgrading your truck suspension system is the next thing in line, whether for aftermarket parts for European trucks like DAF, IVECO, MAN, or original equipment truck parts.

Who is Hendrickson?

The Hendrickson Motor Truck Company journey started in 1913. By 1926, their first tandem truck suspension was on the market. Discovering the ‘walking beam’ suspension whose purpose was to spread the truck’s load evenly between two axles, the worldwide leader has been offering more innovative products.

Since then, they have expanded to related business areas like truck suspension, auxiliary axle systems, and other heavy-duty elements. Nonetheless, they decided to focus on suspension systems and other associated parts, selling out most of their manufacturing options.

With the development and research centres all over the world, today, Australia and New Zealand included, they have a better understanding of the experience of drivers on the road.

Purpose-built suspensions for every setting

Hendrickson manufactures and supplies a broad range of suspension systems for aftermarket parts for European trucks, including:

· Airtek: The first front air suspension and steer axle system.

· HAS Series: Rear air suspension systems.

· Haulmaax: Heavy-duty rubber suspension, perfect where hauling happens more often.

· Primaax Ex: This heavy-duty rear air suspension is for severe service and heavy-duty hauling applications.

· Ultimaax: Improved severe-duty rubber suspension.

· HA4- HA8 Series: Comprises four and eight air spring suspension systems.

· HN Series: VariRate spring system.

· Para steer: Front steer suspension system.

· Para steer HD: Vocational front air suspension system.

· R Series: Heavy-duty solid mount suspension system.

· RS Series: ‘Rubber walking’ beam suspension systems.

· RT/RTE Series: Steel leaf spring suspension systems.

The massive range offers truck owners and fleet managers the flexibility to select a suitable air suspension system. Still, the different suspensions are best suited for specific vehicles and applications.

Trailer Suspensions

Hendrickson offers the following trailer air suspensions systems:

· Intraax air suspension specifically applies for low-ride, top mount, and heavy-duty trailers.

· HT Series air suspension made for underslung and top-mount applications.

· Both the Intraax air and HT series feature lift axle options.

Bus Suspensions

Hendrickson also provides bus suspension systems, namely:

· Comfort air: Single axle rear suspension system.

· Para steer: Front steer suspension system.

· These systems are perfect for service vehicles like ambulances to provide a superior and smooth ride and optimise the patient’s comfort.

The importance of quality truck and bus suspension

If you are choosing suspension for your truck, trailer, or bus fleet, you must keep various factors in mind. Great emphasis should be made on the quality and durability, although we can’t ignore that the price is equally crucial. With the Hendrickson air suspension systems, these models feature innovation and premium technology to give the following advantages:

Driver comfort: Thanks to these systems, drivers can choose a softer ride for cruising or the harder ride with better handling. Generally, the noises, bumps, and vibrations are minimised to a significantly low level to promote comfort and less fatigue.

Less wear and tear: With the reduction of vibrations comes less wear and tear. Drivers can additionally prolong the tyre life by choosing a suspension system that lifts axles when not needed.

Load versatility: The air suspension system levels the suspension even when the loads are distributed evenly. As a result, braking improves and is perfect for fragile loads.

Conclusion

Hendrickson is an excellent choice for aftermarket parts for European trucks and buses. Besides, there is a variety to ensure every truck driver and fleet manager gets a well-suited system for their needs. While at it, nothing is better than a Valeo cooling system for heavy-duty heating and cooling solutions.