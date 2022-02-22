The need for warmth during periods of cooler temperatures and a desire for better aesthetics drove the invention of the home heater and its integration into the overall interior design. We have moved from an age where it was nothing but a fireplace occupying a particular position on the wall to the prospect of the heater not just providing warmth but also acting as a focal point that embodies your style.

One of the primary drivers in the fireplaces’ shift from purely functional to serving both form and function is the advances made in home heating technology. Newer iterations of fireplaces are more efficient and more powerful. Beyond that, they are sleeker in design and often have a more stately appearance. So, if installing a heater is on your to-do list, here’s how to make it the statement piece of your home.

Explore A Contemporary Aesthetic

A fireplace does not have to mean traditional. Modern heating technology has precipitated the introduction of new energy sources and the appliances to use them. Now, you don’t have to restrict yourself to the wood-burning heater alone. There are also electric, and gas alternatives offered on the market, with the latter becoming as popular as the wood type.

With the changes in appliance type based on fuel comes the availability of newer designs. These iterations skew toward a more modern aesthetic with clean, straight lines and an ability to blend into a minimalist interior style. In addition, you can also choose between free-standing and insert appliance types.

To get an idea of what is available, take a look at the Borderlet suspended fireplace. You can place it in the centre of the room where it will be displayed in all its hand-made glory for all to see. Thus, it will not only provide warmth throughout the room at once but also embody the very definition of a statement piece.

Embrace the Traditional

There is a reason why traditional wood-burning fireplaces remain popular among homeowners. While experiencing a more subtle shift, their style only became more desirable. Today’s traditional fireplaces maintain their function but are considered statements of quiet, stately luxury. They also project the image of hearth and home, which comes to mind whenever someone wants the ideal description of safety and comfort.

Traditional fireplaces are often in-built. After all, the components come together to make the whole, and the statement lies therein. Thus the chimney, the mantle and the firebox itself are a trio that acts as a single style entity.

Opt for the Georgian, French-style or Victorian surrounds that are currently in vogue to dial up the opulence factor considerably.

Go Beyond the Living Room

While the living room is often the main room in the home, you don’t have to limit your styling choices to that space for a good statement piece. You may also install heaters in other rooms within the house for added warmth and a more integrated interior design.

Additionally, why not step outside the firebox? Get out of the house entirely and cast a fresh set of eyes on your backyard. Your outdoor entertainment area presents another ideal space that is prime for the statement heater.

Devices like the Morso Kamino cast outdoor iron fireplace display their functionality once you light them while simultaneously acting as part of your décor. Alternatively, you can make a splash with an outdoor pizza oven. It is a triple threat device with warming, cooking and aesthetic capabilities.

Your heater can serve as much more than a heat source. With a bit of ingenuity and careful choosing, your new fireplace will be the statement piece that sets your home apart.