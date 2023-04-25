The 2008 financial crisis was a wake-up call for the financial industry. The lack of transparency and the associated risks in financial transactions were clear. As a result, the introduction of Legal Entity Identifier Codes was a turning point in the industry. LEI is a unique identification code that is essential for ensuring transparency and reducing risks associated with financial transactions.

So, buckle up and dive into Legal Entity Identifier Codes basics!

What is a Legal Entity Identifier Code?

It is a unique identification code assigned to legal entities engaging in financial transactions. This includes companies, trusts, partnerships, government agencies, and even individual traders in some jurisdictions. The code is used to identify legal entities in financial transactions, ensuring transparency and reducing the risks associated with financial transactions.

Each code is unique and consists of 20 characters. The first four characters of the code represent the LOU that issued the code. The remaining 16 characters are alphanumeric and are assigned by the LOU. The ISO 17442 standard ensures that the codes are consistent and globally recognised.

How Do They Work?

These codes work by identifying legal entities involved in financial transactions. When a legal entity engages in a financial transaction, the other party uses the code to verify the identity of the legal entity.

For example, if a company wants to conduct a financial transaction with another company, in that case, the second company will use the code to identify the first company and ensure that the transaction is legitimate. This verification process helps prevent fraudulent activities and ensures the transaction is processed accurately.

LEI codes are used across financial transactions, including stocks, bonds, derivatives, and other financial instruments. They are used by financial institutions, such as banks and trading platforms, as well as regulatory bodies to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

Why are they Important?

They promote transparency in financial transactions, help prevent fraudulent activities, and mitigate risks associated with financial transactions. The codes ensure that transactions are processed correctly and there is no confusion regarding the legal entities involved. Furthermore, these codes help standardise financial transactions across different jurisdictions, promoting global cooperation.

Who Needs a Legal Entity Identifier Code?

Companies, trusts, partnerships, and government agencies must obtain a Legal Entity Identifier code if they engage in financial transactions. Individual traders may also be required to obtain a code in some jurisdictions.

How to Obtain a Legal Entity Identifier Code?

To obtain a Legal Entity Identifier code, legal entities must choose a Local Operating Unit to issue the code. With over 30 LOUs worldwide, fees and requirements for obtaining a code may vary. Once the LOU verifies the legal entity’s identity by collecting its legal name, registration number, and address, it will issue the code, which can be used for financial transactions.

Maintaining a Legal Entity Identifier Code

It is vital to maintain an accurate and up-to-date Legal Entity Identifier code. Legal entities should update their codes if they change their name or address or experience any change in their ownership or structure. Maintaining accurate and up-to-date codes can result in financial penalties or legal consequences.

In conclusion, Legal Entity Identifier Codes play a crucial role in identifying legal entities involved in financial transactions. By promoting transparency, mitigating risks, and standardising financial transactions globally, LEIs ensure the legitimacy and accuracy of financial transactions. Legal entities must obtain and maintain an up-to-date and accurate Legal Entity Identifier code to avoid financial penalties or legal consequences. As the financial industry evolves, Legal Entity Identifier Codes remain vital for promoting transparency and reducing risks in financial transactions.