Employees these days engage in domestic and international business travel to help employees increase revenue. But no employee can achieve business travel goals without traveling for work confidently. Companies and startups make employees engage in business travel confidently by enhancing their safety and security.

They invest in the duty of care resources to ensure business travelers’ safety and security across destinations. Also, many organizations focus on enhancing traveler safety and security while automating business travel management.

They use traveler safety and security as primary criteria for shortlisting and evaluating travel management software. Each travel management solution impacts and enhances their safety and security by keeping business travelers prepared and informed.

10 Ways Travel Management Software Impacts Business Traveler Safety and Security

1. Flagging Unsafe Travel Destinations

Some business travel destinations in the world are safer than others. Likewise, some cities are considered more dangerous for international travelers than others. Organizations can optimize the safety and security of business travelers by blocking unsafe business travel destinations.

Travel management software helps organizations identify and block unsafe business travel destinations based on historical and real-time information. A company can update its travel policies to ensure that employees travel only to safe destinations.

2. Conveying Safety Policies and Protocols

Many organizations these days keep business travelers safe by implementing corporate travel safety policies. The policies define the standard procedures and protocols employees must follow to stay safe during business trips.

The travel management software keeps the corporate travel safety policies accessible. Employees can use the software to access the policy document on the go. Hence, they can follow the safety procedures and protocols during business trips.

3. Enhancing Travel Choices

Business travelers can mitigate major risks by booking safer business travel products like flights and accommodations. Travel management software enables employees to access extensive domestic and international travel inventories.

Hence, it becomes easier for employees to book safer business travel products according to their preferences. Also, many travel management solutions these days recommend personalized business travel products using intelligence technologies. They enhance the safety and security of work travelers by recommending safer airlines and hotels.

4. Delivering the Latest Travel Rules

While planning a business trip, employees can use travel management software to gather the latest and most accurate information about a business travel destination. The software enhances traveler safety by delivering the latest travel rules and restrictions.

Also, they deliver the most relevant information based on the recent experiences of other business travelers. The up-to-date information helps employees stay safe by planning business trips and making business travel itineraries.

5. Tracking Travelers in Real-time

It becomes easier for organizations to protect work travelers when they know their real-time location. The information helps them provide the required support or assistance to the traveler as early as possible.

The new-age travel management software tracks the real-time location of an employee throughout the business trip. Real-time location tracking helps employees enhance traveler safety by providing the required support in case of emergencies.

6. Delivering Real-time Alerts

In addition to tracking the real-time location of a business traveler, the software delivers real-time alerts to her regularly. Many travel management solutions deliver a variety of real-time alerts – weather updates, travel advisories, and emergencies – to a work traveler according to her business travel destination.

Employees can access these real-time alerts regardless of the current location using their smartphones or tablets. Hence, it becomes easier for them to mitigate potential safety and security risks by taking appropriate actions.

7. Storing Business Traveler Profile

An organization needs a variety of information about a work traveler to provide relevant support or assistance in case of emergencies. Often organizations find it challenging to access important information about a work traveler in minutes.

Leading travel management solutions focus extensively on travel profile management. They require each work traveler to provide crucial information like medical conditions and emergency contact numbers while creating her profile. Hence, it becomes easier for employers to access the information required to provide the required support to the work traveler early.

8. Ensuring Emergency Assistance

The leading travel management software providers these days provide 24/4 support to customers. Employees can get support by contacting the provider’s customer support team over commonly-used channels like phone, chat, and email.

Hence, it becomes easier for them to get relevant information and assistance by interacting with a corporate travel consultant. However, some providers outperform competitors by ensuring that employees contact the corporate travel consultant directly in less than a minute.

9. Enhancing Duty-of-Care Solution

Leading travel management companies have formed partnerships with global health and security risk management firms. The partnership enables them to enhance an employee’s safety, security, and personal wellness across business travel destinations.

Also, the partnership enables them to provide comprehensive duty-of-care solutions to clients using their travel management software. An organization can invest in such travel management software to ensure the safety and well-being of each employee engaging in international business travel.

10. Assessing Travel Risks

The new-generation travel management solutions analyze employees’ travel data regularly using sophisticated data analytics. They help users update their travel policies by sharing data-driven insights. They scan safety and security risks based on the number of business trips and various business travel destinations.

Decision-makers can use travel management software to assess the exposure of business travelers to safety and security threats. They can help employees manage safety and security risks by providing training and real-time information. Travel management software enables organizations to make travel risk scanning an ongoing process.

Conclusion

Travel management software enhances the safety and security of business travelers in several ways. But some travel solutions outperform competitors by enhancing traveler safety and security. For instance, the software providers offer a more robust duty-of-care solution by partnering with global health and security risk management firms.

Likewise, some travel management software allows business travelers to connect with a corporate travel consultant using multiple communication channels. Hence, each travel management solution impacts traveler safety and security in a specific way. Decision-makers can enhance business traveler safety and security by investing in the right travel management software.