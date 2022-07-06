Several Ubisoft games will have their online features and DLCs removed from them on September 1, 2022. These include the company’s best game franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry 3, Prince of Persia and many more.

With this decision, Ubisoft stated, ‘Closing the online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles’.

Following this announcement, fans and players have taken themselves to social media sites such as Twitter and Reddit to voice their opinions. Most posts expressed their anger and sadness as their favourite games get decommissioned rendering them unplayable to some degree.

They point out that some of the games, such as Space Junkies, will lose complete playability. This is because the game relies heavily on its multiplayer features to function.

Ubisoft’s decision

This decision has only affected a small but vocal amount of players due to the age of these games. Despite this, there is a common sentiment that calls for unfair play between Ubisoft and its players. Most of the DLCs that are to be removed are paid content.

Although others have been making the point that remastered versions of these games retain these features, many continue to speak out on the situation. Players believe that cutting DLCs off a game can be troublesome as these can heavily affect their gameplay and immersion.

The situation demonstrates the preservation issue every online service game will experience in the course of its existence. Some fans make it a point to remind players that these kinds of games will eventually reach their ending point. It is the natural course of online service types.

Games affected

There are a huge number of games affected by this decision. These include all-time favourites and some old games in Ubisoft’s archive. Here is a list of games affected:

Assassin’s Creed Series

Some Assassin’s Creed games will have their multiplayer features removed following the developer’s decision. With this, you will not be able to link your Ubisoft accounts in-game any longer. Additionally, for some of the games listed, DLCs will be stripped off the specific Assassin’s Creed game. The games affected are:

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed 3 (2012 Release)

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

Driver San Francisco

Both PC and console players of this driving game will no longer be able to enjoy its multiplayer features that allowed them to compete with other gamers. Despite this, Driver San Francisco players will still be able to play the game independently.

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3’s 2012 release, one of Ubisoft’s critically acclaimed games, will be losing its multiplayer feature for both PC and console players. Additionally, the installation and access to its standalone DLCs will be unavailable.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier

For this Tom Clancy game, you will have to set your console to offline mode for it to be playable as the multiplayer feature will become unavailable.

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Playing multiplayer, linking your Ubisoft accounts in-game, or using online features will not be possible this coming September 1, 2022. In addition, all Prince of Persia DLCs will not be available for installation or access.

Rayman Legends

Rayman Legends’ online features will be disabled. This will not allow any players to link their Ubisoft accounts to the game in the future. Despite this, the game isn’t as affected by the upcoming changes as it utilizes and focuses on single-player and local co-op multiplayer.

Silent Hunter 5

Ubisoft accounts cannot be linked in-game or used online. In addition, DLC access and installation will be unavailable.

Space Junkies

As a multiplayer-only title, you will be unable to play the game going forward. This renders Space Junkies no longer playable in the future.

Splinter Cell: Blacklist

You will be unable to play multiplayer Splinter Cell in a few months. Linking Ubisoft accounts in-game or using online features for both PC and console players will stop completely.

ZombiU

ZombiU, a first-person shooter zombie game, will have its online features disabled once the DLC is made unavailable. Similar to the other games on the list, this doesn’t affect the game’s overall playability as the game relies on single-player and local multiplayer.

The future of Ubisoft games

The Assassin’s Creed franchise will be receiving some news about the future course of the game later this year. This is in line with the announcements made during the game’s 15th Anniversary Celebration Livestream, so you may expect great news.

As for the other games affected on the list, there is no further information just yet. Fans and players are also waiting for upcoming announcements. Only time will tell if Ubisoft will come through and surprise their fans with great or more bad news.