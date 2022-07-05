When it comes to the best car brands in the world, there may be a lot of answers, but there will be a name mentioned no matter what, which is Toyota. These reputable Japanese automobile manufacturers have rocked the world with high-quality and durable vehicles for years!

If you also want to own a Toyota car, check out our list of the best Toyota cars 2022 in the Philippines! This list won’t make you disappointed at all!

The Best Toyota Cars 2022 In The Philippines

Toyota Wigo

A new face of Toyota in 2022 has appeared and is ready to rock the market! Toyota Wigo 2022 is a new entry-level hatchback with multiple excellent features for the car to be chosen.

It has a sporty-look appearance, with lights, design, and lining all incorporated smartly so a good-looking image from any angle. Drivers will immediately be impressed with how aggressive and bold Wigo is!

Although Wigo’s dimensions are not its advantages, occupants can still enjoy driving in this car because of the plentiful legroom. Technology features are, on the other hand, abundant throughout all variants, such as a Navigation display, a 4-speaker system, steering wheel controls, etc.

As for safety, Wigo implements the latest car-safety technology, with standard airbags, seat belt warnings, and ABS, and seat belt warnings are standard.

With such an affordable P568,000.00, Toyota Wigo is the perfect choice for those who want to own a good mini SUV without spending so much! No wonder this car has recently become one of the bestsellers in the Philippines!

Toyota Camry

When we mention Toyota, no one can deny that the Toyota Camry is one of the most famous sedans.

Since its massive appearance in the Philippines market in the 1980s, Toyota Camry has been updated daily to become an in-dream vehicle, including various state-of-the-art technology under a beautiful exterior hood for extra convenience.

Camry’s exterior pops out with smooth, elegant curves that turn the car into a beautiful mid-size sedan on the outside without being too flashy. Many people love driving Camry because it is not too “appearance-overwhelm”.

On the inside, Camry’s interior is built with leather seats. Its top-range feature lies in the connection between texture dash and wooden features.

For a high-class mid-size sedan, Camry is still considered affordable, with the price beginning at ₱1,871,000. Since there are many variants to choose from, the price can fluctuate a bit, but the most expensive variant you can get for this vehicle is ₱2,072,000 for the White version.

Toyota Innova

Looking for a compact MPV? Then you cannot miss the world-class Toyota Innova. This vehicle has always been a perennial choice for those who want to own an MPV, as its reputation as a high-quality, durable, powered car has lasted and been continuously improved for years.

Filipino car buyers love this vehicle because of its standard 7-seat capacity (sometimes 8), high-raised height, facelifting feature, and additional inclusions for lower variants. Pricing for second-generation Toyota Innova begins at P1,186,000 and may go up to P1,739,000 due to your chosen variant. It is a great car, and there’s no denial about that.

Toyota RAV4

One of the most famous car lines in the Toyota brand in the Philippines and worldwide is – Toyota RAV4. Over the past few years, the number of RAV4s sold every day has increased dramatically, and there is a reason behind it!

Although the RAV4 is not the biggest SUV, its subtle design, dimension, interior, engines, etc. – everything about it makes it a “more-than-enough” choice for drivers.

There is a tall stance to support a high view while driving, LED headlights coming in graphite and arctic, and a good-looking exterior from the outside.

Under the hood, RAV4 features a futuristic interior vibe with an infotainment touchscreen and console-mounted controller. Seats are leather-wrapped, with spacious cargo and legroom underneath to ensure occupants have a pleasant time driving and sitting.

Purchasing a RAV4 in the Philippines costs ₱2,157,000 to ₱2,500,000. However, the price will not matter once you become the owner of such a powerful and effective car!

Toyota Hilux

If you are looking for a mid-size minitruck from Toyota, the first recommendation will be the Toyota Hilux.

Regarding a pickup workhorse in the Philippines, Hilux always stands at the top level because of its hardiness and compatibility. Everything you need in a minitruck is visible in this car!

Along with the new exterior design to compliment the whole truck, Toyota Hilux includes multiple light settings to ensure a bright path for drivers to travel, such as the revamped fog lamps system specifically made for nighttime driving, along with LED headlights and tail lamps.

The interior greets occupants with high-quality cloth or leather-wrapped seats to change due to preference. Every variant includes twin-dial gauges in the form of a multi-function display to serve drivers conveniently.

An automatic climate control system is also included in the top variant, and steering wheel audio controls as a bonus feature.

You can drive home a Toyota Hilux in the Philippines by spending ₱843,000. This amazing minitruck offers passengers multiple variants, so there will be no difficulty choosing the truck you love once you have decided to settle with a Toyota Hilux!

ConclusionAnd that's our list of The Best Toyota Cars 2022 In The Philippines. Grab one of these stunning options above, and have the best rides ever in your life!