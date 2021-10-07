Nowadays, when almost everyone has their own smartphone, laptop or tablet, handwriting isn’t included in our daily activities. Typing has become our go-to method of communication, taking notes or work. How long ago did you draft a long text by hand? How long ago did you write a paper letter?

Traditional handwriting is more time consuming but has a lot of advantages which you probably don’t know! Typical education office supplies still are and will be necessary.

Why is typing so popular?

Typing is more convenient and advantageous for taking notes when you want to use the option “copy and paste”. It is also faster, enables you to format text and keep your notes clean in spite of mistakes. Computer is a more secure place to store your draft than a piece of paper. Furthermore, typing doesn’t require many educational office supplies.

Writing with a pen and paper is a more physically demanding process than typing. When you operate a keyboard all you need to do is press keys in proper order to form a word. It is really easy so children learn it very fast.

Domination of handwriting

Handwriting brings important cognitive benefits. It allows you to store and manage information. Writing by hand involves areas of the brain associated with thinking, comprehension, memory and recall. Furthermore, longhand notes are better for long-term memory.

Writing things out exposes you to critical thinking, more than typing. Handwriting allows you to think more thoroughly about the information and form connections between them. Using pen and paper gives you more space for developing unconventional solutions to complex problems.

If you want to optimize these processes you can use educational office supplies, like different colors of pens, highlighters or some stickers.

Some people prefer writing with a pen and paper over typing because they want to be more aesthetic and authentic. If you like your penmanship and calligraphy, handwriting gives you lots of fun. You can twist your paperwork using fancy paper and a fountain pen. Paper allows a more individual look of your workpaper. Obviously typing enables changing fonts but you are forced to follow a set pattern. Handwriting enables choosing any educational office supplies you want!

Moreover, technology can be very distracting. Writing by hand, away from your smartphone or computer, helps you focus on your work.