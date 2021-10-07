Nowadays living without a computer seems to be impossible. Daily we use personal computers, laptops and smartphones to find answers for many questions we have to learn, read news, play games, watch films or funny movies, communicate and even earn moneys! So, as you see, those machines are a basic source of entertainment and knowledge.

Computer office—easy learning

The easiest way to make difficult homework is… typing topic in browser. Enough a little extra effort to find answer for math’s exercise, poem interpretation or even ready essay. Site, like PubMed, enable collet data for diploma thesis, which we can write in, for example, Microsoft Word. Your computer office makes learning easy.

Internet is a main source of information and nowadays seems to be necessary. Networking demands having wireless or wired routers. Regardless of you have laptop or Personal Computer you need a Wi-Fi connector. Only smartphones can be independent device.

Computer office—additional accessories

Desktop keywords have different layout, comparing to laptop’s keywords. Moreover, using personal computer you need mouse, because here is no touchpad. Of course, you may buy an additional keyboard and a mouse to your laptop or a touchpad to your Personal Computer. Firstly decide, if you want to have laptop or PS in your computer office.

Computer office—improvements

A new invention for the computer office is the mini PC. That small computer is perfect if you don’t have much space in the office or on your table. It is easy to carry a mini PC with you wherever you want but remember that you still need a monitor. Special bags for laptops or tablets make it easy to keep them and bring them with yourself.

In your computer office you may have more useful peripheral utensils, like multi USB ports or hubs, microphone, and headphones.

Computer office—store date

Both of them, laptops and Personal Computers, may have connected additional storage devices, like memory card or external solid state drives. To use them you need special connectors—adapters or cables.

Tidiness on the solid state drivers and in your computer office

Remember to keep your computer office and laptop tidy. Device cleansers like screen cleaning kits, vacuum cleaners, brushes or cleaning cloths may be useful.