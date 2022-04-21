Home exterior choices are as important as home interior choices- and they must be done right so that your house looks as harmonious and approachable on the outside as it is on the inside. Not to mention, the sunny days call for a nice afternoon in a yard- and a beautiful home exterior will make the experience so much more enjoyable. However, with so many different styles of home designs out there, it can be a little confusing. To make it less confusing for you, we have come up with a comprehensive guide of home exteriors you can choose from, depending on your aesthetic.

French Country style

This style is inspired by the beautiful French countryside, especially Provence, a region in southern France that is known for its mountains, lavender fields, and rustic villages. A mix of traditional elegance and rustic creativity, the style incorporates a lot of natural elements. The French country style’s origin dates back centuries- within the architecture used by the royals. Therefore, a lot of elements of the French country style hit at a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle.

The most defining aspect of the French country style is the French doors- usually double doors at the entrance- known for being bigger than normal doors. If you would like to go for a more formal style, then mahogany wood is a good choice, whereas, for a casual look, knotted alder wood can look good. Usually, the doors will lead to a patio or a back garden, but that is not a necessity. Another important feature you can include in your French country home is the use of shutters. Usually painted in colours inspired by nature, such as green, blue, or grey, they are the focal point of these home designs. They offer a rustic feel which is close to the traditional country designs while also adding a touch of elegance.

Victorian houses

Popular during the reign of Queen Victoria, this kind of style is still extremely popular. While there are many different types of Victorian house exterior designs, they all share some common features. Stained glass doorways are a common feature in every Victorian home. The stained-glass feature allows for creative freedom, and depending on what you like, you can design it. Usually, these stained-glass doors have another door behind them for security purposes. However, if you do not wish to have another door behind it, you can choose to get burglar alarms installed instead. To get one installed by professionals, click here.

Bay windows are another important detail that makes Victorian home exteriors feel timeless and beautiful. They are often considered the hallmark of British architecture and are commonly seen around many houses around the United Kingdom. These windows, other than adding the aesthetic appeal, also allow for a lot of natural daylight and spacious living spaces.

Tudor style homes

With their origins in 19th century America, Tudor home exteriors are perfect for those looking for a storybook-fairy-tale home exterior. They are adjustable to any size and can give off either a small, fantasy land house feel, or a bigger, English countryside feel, depending on how they are designed. The style is known for its distinct mediaeval and post mediaeval features- steeply pitched roof, front-facing gables of varying height, decorative half-timbering and tall and narrow windows.

Typically designed for colder weather where there is a lot of rain and snow, this kind of home design style is perfect for those living in the United Kingdom. They also offer a lot of flexibility when it comes to interior designing, as every room can have varying ceilings, rooms can have different shapes and there are no creative restrictions. These homes usually have a brick exterior- exposed brick or painted one. The windows often have lots of panels, owing to the wet and wintry weather the style originated in. If you are looking for a creative home exterior project, Tudor style homes are the perfect choice for your home exterior design.

Craftsman style homes

A response to the Victorian-house movement in the USA, the craftsman movement spun out of the arts and crafts movement in Britain. The movement aimed at using local materials and architectural choices as opposed to the very-industrial-designed Victorian homes that had gained popularity and had started causing loss to local material sellers and architects. This kind of home exterior design plays an emphasis on artistic creativity and hand-worked local materials. They can be recognised by their emphasis on the horizontal lines, which are a stark contrast to the verticality of Victorian home designs, spacious porches, and their emphasis on earthy and neutral colours.

Some of the most used colours in these home exteriors are green, crème, white and brown. They are generally small to medium size and put a heavy emphasis on good artisanship that makes them unique to the person who builds them. Most of them have exposed beams and brackets with wide, open porches and stone features- both inside and outside.