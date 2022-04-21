Data breaches are becoming more common every day. In the last few years, we’ve seen numerous large-scale data breaches, from Yahoo to Equifax, and more. As more personal data and confidential information become digital, more and more organizations are being targeted. If your business has any kind of digital presence and operates online, you’re at risk. Even if you don’t have sensitive data, you still need to know how to tell if your data has been breached.

If your business or personal data has been exposed, you want to know as quickly as possible. You need to know how to check if your personal data has been breached to take the right steps to protect yourself and your data. In cases where your personal information has been breached, you could have a successful claim for data breach compensation.

Definition of a Data Breach

A data breach is when someone gets unauthorized access to your information. Here are some examples:

-An unencrypted laptop that was left in an airport or coffee shop

-A USB drive containing private information being lost or stolen

-A hacker accessing your organization’s website and gaining access to sensitive data

How a Data Breach Occurs

Data breaches are typically the result of a cyberattack. In these attacks, hackers either steal data from a company or access data that is kept on a server and then distribute the information to others. A common way for hackers to obtain this data is by using malware. Malware is software that infects an organization’s computer system and can be hidden in different places, including in texts and attachments. Once inside the network, it can move through a company’s system undetected until it reaches its target: sensitive data.

How to know if your data has been breached

There are a few tell-tale signs that your data might have been involved in a breach. One of the main ones is phishing attacks. This is where a cybercriminal contacts you pretending to be a company that you are associated with and uses the details gathered in the breach to try and extract more personal information from you.

Another way you will know if your data has been breached, despite it being fairly obvious, is if the company holding your data notifies you that your information has been involved in a breach. They could also offer some further advice to take to protect yourself from any risk.

How to Respond to a Data Breach

If your data has been breached, you need to do everything you can to protect yourself and your information from further fraud. The first thing you should do is change your passwords for every online account that you use. You should also be checking any accounts that have any sensitive information about you (bank account, credit card, etc.).

It’s important to monitor any changes in your credit report as well. You should also contact the company that had your data stolen if there was a violation of the contract in order to take legal action.