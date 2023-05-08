If you’re looking for a way to uncover the truth about someone’s online activity, you might be interested in Truthsoft.

Truthsoft is a software that lets you search any phone number and find out their hidden social media profiles, photos, texts and much more.

But how does it work? And is it worth it?

In this review, I’ll show you what Truthsoft can do, how to use it, and what are the pros and cons of this tool.

Let’s dive right in.

What is Truthsoft?

Truthsoft is a software that claims to help you find out the truth about anyone by searching their phone number.

According to their website, Truthsoft can:

Find hidden social media profiles, photos, videos and posts

Reveal who they are texting and calling

Uncover their online dating accounts and activity

Discover their location history and current address

Access their criminal records and background check

And much more

Truthsoft says that they scour data from specialized sources to give you valuable information in one location, and that your searches are secured with a 256-bit encrypted connection.

Truthsoft is not a free service. You need to pay a monthly or yearly subscription fee to access their reports.

How to Use Truthsoft?

Using Truthsoft is pretty simple. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Go to their website and enter the phone number you want to search. Wait for a few seconds while Truthsoft scans their databases for matches. Choose the type of report you want to see (basic or premium). Enter your email address and payment details to access the report.

That’s it. You can now view the report online or download it as a PDF file.

The report will show you various information about the phone number owner, such as:

Their name and aliases

Their age and date of birth

Their current and past addresses

Their relatives and associates

Their social media accounts and activity

Their online dating profiles and activity

Their phone records and contacts

Their criminal records and background check

And much more

Here’s an example of how a report looks like:

Truthsoft Pros and Cons

Like any tool, Truthsoft has its pros and cons. Here are some of them:

Pros

Easy to use: You just need to enter a phone number and wait for the results.

Comprehensive: You can get a lot of information about someone from their phone number alone.

Accurate: Truthsoft claims to have access to billions of records from public and private sources, so the information they provide should be reliable.

Secure: Truthsoft says that they use 256-bit encryption to protect your searches and data.

Affordable: Truthsoft offers different plans for different needs, starting from $9.95 per month.

Cons

Not free: You need to pay a subscription fee to use Truthsoft, which might not be worth it if you only need to do one or two searches.

Not always available: Truthsoft says that they can’t guarantee that their service will always be available or error-free, due to factors beyond their control.

Not legal advice: Truthsoft says that they are not a consumer reporting agency and that their reports are not intended for legal purposes, such as employment screening, tenant screening, or credit decisions.

Not ethical: Some people might find Truthsoft unethical or invasive, as it can reveal personal information about someone without their consent or knowledge.

Conclusion

Truthsoft is a software that lets you search any phone number and find out their hidden social media profiles, photos, texts and much more.

It can be useful if you want to verify someone’s identity, check their background, or find out what they are doing online.

However, it also has some drawbacks, such as being not free, not always available, not legal advice, and not ethical.

So, before you use Truthsoft, make sure you have a good reason for doing so, and respect the privacy and rights of others.

If you want to try Truthsoft for yourself, you can visit their website and start your search today.