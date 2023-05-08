JP4ever is a website that claims to pay users for uploading files and sending traffic to them. The website’s URL is upload-4ever.com and it belongs to the gifts industry. But is JP4ever real or fake? How does it work and what are the risks involved? In this article, we will try to answer these questions based on the available information online.

How does JP4ever work?

According to the website, JP4ever works as follows:

Users can upload any type of file up to 5 GB in size for free.

Users can share their files with anyone using a unique link generated by the website.

Users can earn money for every download of their files by visitors from different countries.

Users can withdraw their earnings via PayPal, Bitcoin, Payoneer, Skrill or WebMoney.

The website claims to offer high rates for downloads, ranging from $3 to $7 per 1000 downloads depending on the country of origin. It also claims to have a referral program that pays 10% of the earnings of the referred users.

Is JP4ever real or fake?

Based on our research, we have found several reasons to doubt the legitimacy and reliability of JP4ever. Here are some of them:

The website has a low trust score of 45.7/100 according to Scam Detector, which means caution is advised. The website has been flagged as doubtful, perilous and alert by the algorithm that analyzes various factors related to the website’s niche, domain creation date, popularity, HTTPS connection, blacklist status and proximity to suspicious websites.

The website does not provide any information about its owner, location, contact details or terms and conditions. This raises questions about the transparency and accountability of the website.

The website does not have a secure HTTPS connection, which means that the data exchanged between the users and the website is not encrypted and can be intercepted by hackers or third parties.

The website has a high proximity to suspicious websites (21/100), which means that it is associated with sites that have been marked as malicious or fraudulent by various blacklist engines. This can expose the users and their devices to malware, phishing, spam and other online threats.

The website has a low popularity (0), which means that it has very few visitors and reviews online. This can indicate that the website is either new or not trustworthy enough to attract users.

The website’s business model is unrealistic and unsustainable. It is unlikely that the website can afford to pay such high rates for downloads without having a reliable source of income or advertising. It is also unclear how the website verifies the quality and legality of the files uploaded by the users and how it prevents abuse or fraud.

Conclusion

Based on our analysis, we conclude that JP4ever is not a real or reliable website for earning money online. It has several red flags that suggest that it is either a scam or a low-quality service that can harm the users and their devices. We advise our readers to avoid using this website and look for more legitimate and reputable alternatives.