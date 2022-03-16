Different traffic cone colors have different meanings depending on where you live. Selecting the right traffic cones for your needs will be easier if you know what their colors mean. For personal requirements, you can get them from traffic cones for sale.

A traffic safety cone is an excellent tool for controlling vehicle and pedestrian traffic around construction sites and other events. It is important to note that cones come in various forms, and not just any cone will be appropriate for all purposes. You can find a lot of information about the traffic cones below:

Different colors of traffic cones

Red traffic cones

Red traffic cones are generally used to mark off danger zones where serious injuries or deaths occur. Make sure that you don’t put red traffic cones in direct sunlight so that they do not appear orange.

Yellow traffic cones

Yellow traffic cones are placed in areas at risk but are not immediately dangerous. They encourage individuals to exercise caution and be mindful of their surroundings. That is why they’re commonly used for working on live utility lines or when workers need to yield to construction traffic.

Green traffic cones

Lime green cones are another important color to mention when describing the different colored traffic cones. Their vibrant color makes them unusual to see around construction sites, but their brightness makes them stand out and catches drivers’ attention.

Service industries can use them to block off areas for utility work. Furthermore, you can use them to indicate the entrances of events and control areas where pedestrian activity is high.

Orange traffic cones

Cones are often painted orange because this color signifies a potential danger to passersby. It is common to use orange traffic cones in construction zones so that cyclists, drivers, and pedestrians can slow down and proceed with caution.

Blue traffic cones

The purpose of blue traffic cones is to inform the public about non-hazardous areas. These are commonly used for indicating accessible parking spaces in less hazardous areas such as stadiums.

Materials used to make Traffic Cones

PVC

The PVC traffic cone is manufactured through mold processing using PVC material. You can twist and press this cone 180 degrees. It can also reinstate itself when the top touches the floor, with great flexibility against car impact and run over.

It can withstand high temperatures of 65°C and low temperatures of -30°C and will not deform under those conditions. PVC traffic cones have good warning effects day and night, are anti-UV, durable, and resistant to aging.

PE

PE cones are made of polyethylene, a thermoplastic resin, odorless and non-toxic. Moreover, it has excellent weather resistance and a wax-like feel. It is also easy to place and store. A broken PE cone can be recycled and repurposed as well.

Rubber

The rubber traffic cone is made from tough, anti-aging, pressure-resistant, portable, and durable by vulcanizing rubber at high temperatures. The low center of gravity and one-piece design make it unique.

The rubber traffic cone will not crack or deform in a wide temperature range from -30 degrees to 65 degrees. The cone can also be twisted by 180 degrees and still return to its regular form within 20 seconds when you make the top touch the ground.

EVA

Traffic cones made out of EVA are made of biodegradable foam material, don’t stink, and don’t contain heavy metal, so they can be disposed of and burned without causing too much pollution. The material has excellent color retention and anti-aging properties.

In addition, it is made of bright red/orange fluorescent fabric with UV inhibitors, both on the surface and inside. EVA cone is also the only type of traffic cone that can be silk screened.

Accessories of traffic cones

Traffic cones can be equipped with various accessories for improved visibility, stability and are usually manufactured with reflective tape around their bodies to be seen at night. You can also buy reflective collars to attach to bare cones.

Cones can be fitted with blinking or rotating lights to improve visibility at night or during the day. Workers or emergency responders can attach flags or signs to the tops of cones to enhance their visibility.

There are also base-stabilizers available for traffic cones. The stabilizers typically consist of thick rubber or plastic and slide over the cone. A heavy stabilizer prevents the cone from falling over and better grounds it.

Conclusion

“Precaution is better than cure.” This phrase is applicable not only for diseases but also for accidents on the road. If you have construction work going on at your house, it is better to indicate to others about it by using traffic cones.

There are a number of suppliers who offer traffic cones for sale at reasonable prices. Just remember to verify the quality and finish, and go through customer reviews before purchasing traffic cones.