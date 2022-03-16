Let’s be clear about one thing: aging is unavoidable. You can’t stop yourself from aging, and it happens to everyone. You can promote healthy, natural aging with the right skincare products, tools, and lifestyle habits. Dr. Anju Methil, a qualified dermatologist from Andheri, Mumbai, says, “The key is being proactive and consistent.”

“Premature aging can be avoided by using sunscreen, following a good skincare routine, and visiting your dermatologist regularly.” That’s why it’s so important to follow your dermatologist’s anti-aging skincare advice.

Fine lines, wrinkles, sun spots, hyperpigmentation, and other signs of aging can be treated long before they appear. It’s critical to have complete knowledge of the products you’re using.

Preventative skin care is crucial in the fight against hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles.

You probably have a few things in your daily routine by now, such as:

Sunscreen protection

Washing your face

Proper hydration

What other tips and tricks do you think to go unnoticed that could help you avoid premature aging? Did you know that ingredients like vitamin C, retinol, and other actives can improve your skin’s overall health and elasticity?

We asked Dr. Anju Methil, an excellent dermatologist, and cosmetologist in Mumbai, for tips and tricks to try your best-looking skin yet because there are new product launches every hour and too much non-professional advice floating around the internet.

Whatever you do, make sure you wash your face.

If you don’t believe in a multi-step skincare routine, you should at the very least wash your face twice a day, once in the morning and once at night.

Dr. Anju Methil, a fantastic dermatologist and cosmetologist in Mumbai, recommends cleansing the face twice a day, especially in the evening, to remove:

Makeup

Dirt

Oil

Debris

Pollution (common culprits of aging) that accumulated throughout the day.

According to Dr. Anju Methil, a renowned dermatologist and cosmetologist in Andheri, Mumbai, leaving your makeup on can clog pores, cause breakouts, and obstruct the skin’s natural repair process, resulting in:

Dull

Rough

Weathered-looking skin

Dr. Anju Methil, a dermatologist in Andheri, Mumbai, recommends using a cleanser free of sulfates and detergents, which can disrupt your skin’s delicate moisture balance.

Daily moisturizing

Dry skin appears older than skin that is hydrated.

You can keep your skin hydrated and prevent the appearance of fine lines by using a moisturizer twice a day, once in the morning and once at night.

Dr. Anju Methil, an amazing dermatologist and cosmetologist in Mumbai, says, “Hyaluronic acid protects the skin’s natural moisture, supporting the skin barrier and making it more resilient to the drying and damaging effects; of the environment.”

In an upward motion, apply products

Skin tends to droop as it ages, and any tugging at the skin downward can hasten the drooping process.

You can work against gravity and improve elasticity to prevent premature aging by applying your skincare products upwards.

It’s also a great way to give yourself a morning face massage while moving stagnant lymphatic fluid towards your lymph nodes, giving you a sculpted appearance.

Pay Special Attention To The Area Under Your Eyes

Dr. Anju Methil, a renowned dermatologist, and cosmetologist in Mumbai, advises all of her patients to strengthen the skin barrier to make it more resistant to inflammation, leading to wrinkles and an uneven complexion.

Because the skin around the eyes is the most delicate on the face, and anti-aging eye care routine is essential.

Because the skin around your eyes is the thinnest and first to show signs of aging, you should always use a separate serum.

A hydrating eye cream will also aid in the prevention of dryness and the aggravation of fine lines.

Exfoliate Weekly

You can slough away dead, dull skin cells by exfoliating once a week (or up to three times a week). It will also reveal new, brighter skin underneath.

Exfoliating softens and minimizes fine lines and wrinkles while increasing cellular turnover. Just be careful not to overdo it, as this can lead to skin irritation and damage.

Remember to take care of your neck.

To maintain your youthful appearance, ensure that you drag product from your face to your:

Hands

Neck

Chest

Environmental stressors and sun damage affect these three areas just as much as the skin on the front.

Because the skin on the neck and chest is thinner, they are more susceptible to a rapid loss of collagen, which affects the skin’s overall elasticity.

Apply Sunscreen

Sun exposure is the leading cause of premature skin aging, according to Dr. Anju Methil, a renowned dermatologist and cosmetologist in Mumbai, making daily sunscreen application a must-have in everyone’s routine.

UVA rays (ultraviolet A-rays) are aging rays. They cause aging signs such as:

Sunspots

Wrinkles

Fine lines

UVB rays burn the skin and cause it to become red and raw, resulting in aging.

Retinol should be used at night.

Retinol, one of the most potent skincare ingredients available, helps speed up cell turnover and remove dirt, oil, and debris that can clog pores.

“Our ability to renew skin decreases as we age,” says Dr. Anju Methil, a prominent dermatologist, and cosmetologist from Andheri, Mumbai.

Retinol accelerates this renewal process, making your skin renew and repair damage around the same rate as it did in your twenties.

Make Sure You’re Fueling Your Body Properly

When it comes to aging, the adage “you are what you eat” couldn’t be more accurate—what you put in your body has a direct impact on how you look. Dr. Anju Methil, a well-known dermatologist and cosmetologist from Mumbai’s Andheri, recommend a diet rich in:

Dark leafy greens

Berries

Omega-3 fatty acids

So you’ve got all the vitamins and nutrients you’ll ever require. Your skin will have everything it needs to look and feel healthy and vibrant as long as you drink plenty of water.

Drift To Dreamland

A minimum of seven hours of sleep is recommended each night.

According to studies, the skin has a circadian rhythm and actively regenerates at night.

“A sufficient amount of sleep is necessary for skin renewal and anti-aging.” Dr. Anju Methil, a fantastic dermatologist from Andheri, Mumbai, suggests sleeping on a satin pillowcase as a bonus tip.

“When you roll around in your sleep on a satin pillowcase, your skin is less likely to be pulled than when you roll around in your sleep on a cotton pillowcase.” Consider it the last step in a comprehensive anti-aging skin care regimen.