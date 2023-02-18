The company has quickly expanded to be among the leading dealers in Europe. Because the portal offers the uncommon combination of a thorough and user-friendly platform with incredibly low fees, it distinguishes out from the competitors.

In addition, DEGIRO’s development has made an extremely competitive commission structure accessible to ordinary investors in 18 European nations. Your registration is entirely digital, which is the first thing to keep in mind. This suggests that having your documentation prepared might speed up the process considerably.

The broker will authorize you within one business day when you have finished all requirements for registration.

These documents pertain to the DEGIRO account and include the IBAN of the bank statement, a passport or other form of identification, an AHV number, and a contact number to confirm your account. Using derived bank identification is required to verify the statement. You must thus deposit merely €0.01 from a bank account in the name that is listed on your statement. You can deposit as much as you like; there are no minimum or additional deposit requirements. A deposit must be made with the understanding that only deposits from within Europe are allowed.

Account types

The standard statement is the most adaptable and default option. Users have access to product dealing and warrant dealing in addition to the custody account features. While leveraging is prohibited, it permits access to all basic capabilities. Comparable to some of the other statements, it doesn’t have any extra fees or restrictions.

Comparable to the Custody, Basic, and Active accounts, but with the Active statement having leverage. But there is no mention of ratios. Furthermore, it gives you the option of going short and the possibility to buy with up to 50% of your available margin.

Leverage is available to the Trader statement, just like it is for the other three accounts mentioned above. Leverage is not mentioned elsewhere on the webpage, though. Customers of the Trader statement are able to make purchases using their margin of up to 100%. dealers who use this account type can process dividends and coupons for free.

Conclusion

100% of the available margin may be used for derivative transactions, and during open market hours, more margin may be made available. Day dealers utilizing this statement are subject to the same dealing fees as normal customers. The aforementioned statement types can meet the needs of the majority of dealers. Additionally, every statement has a special set of benefits. Many can be altered to suit the requirements of specific dealers.