As you get older it is common to start worrying about what you’ll do in old age, how you can continue to be in control of your life, and avoid being a burden to others. For many, the most appealing prospect is growing older in your own home. This is referred to as ‘aging in place’ and it’s not just an attractive prospect, it’s a real possibility providing you make a few simple adjustments today.

Naturally, you can’t know exactly what will happen in the future. But, you can be prepared for most eventualities.

Choose Your Home

This may sound strange but aging in place doesn’t necessarily mean in the home you are in right now. Consider how many stairs your home has and how close it is to facilities. You should also think about your neighbors and how well you support each other.

It may be that your current home is the best option. But, you may also prefer to move to a bungalow. It’s worth considering this and making the adjustment today.

Get Surveys Done

As you are aging in place the last thing you will want or need is a sudden and unexpected bill. It’s a good idea to get surveys done on all plumbing, electrics, and even the structure of your home. You’ll find that magnetic particle testing is a beneficial approach at this stage.

This will give you peace of mind that your home will remain structurally sound and free of expensive bills.

Make Adjustments Now

If you are staying in your own home and have stairs then consider adding a stairlift today, in case you need it in the future. Equally, make sure you have a shower seat and safety rails fitted, this will make it easier for you to get around if you do have mobility issues.

You may not need them today but, if they are fitted, then they are ready whenever you do need them.

Check your help

You may be able to get healthcare assistance from the government, such as someone coming in every day to check on you. It’s a good idea to find out what you will be entitled to and arrange it as soon as you need it.

Alongside this, you’ll want to verify the cost of getting help to you. This will allow you to budget for it.

Assistance available often includes personal care, household chores, meals, and even money management. If you’re entitled to the benefits then don’t pass up the opportunity to get them.

Build Your Support network

Your neighbors may be great at popping in to check on you. That’s a good starting point. But, the bigger your support network the better. Reach out to family and friends today and create a support network where you all look after each other. It will help to ensure you can age in place and that will help to ensure you have the quality of life you deserve in your later years.