Developing healthy eating habits is a good idea and the sooner your children develop these the better. After all, habits created in childhood will stay with your children throughout their life. That means that making healthy food decisions and getting your children involved in the preparation of those meals is one of the greatest gifts you can give them!

The good news is that children are naturally curious, which means it is comparatively easy to get them involved in preparing food. Just remember, if you are using a nanny via a reputable babysitting services Sydney, ensure they are aware of your plans. This will make sure they reinforce your simple techniques and your children develop an understanding of food prep.

Let Them Try!

The first rule of food prep and getting children involved is to let them try things. In fact, this is the best way to get your children in the kitchen while you’re prepping, ask them to try doing one thing.

The key to this working is that they see you trying different recipes and that you don’t mind if they make a mess, you can worry about clearing up later.

Collecting Herbs

Another great way to get them interested in food prep is to get them to pick some herbs, cut them with scissors, or do some similar simple task. Children will love the fact that they are helping and that you are trusting them to do something themselves.

It’s simple but effective and works outside the kitchen as well!

Create A Herb garden

Creating your own herb garden or even growing vegetables doesn’t need to be time-consuming. Simply choose your spot and plant your chosen edibles. It’s a good idea to get your children to plant them with you and then to create a daily ritual of checking them, and water if necessary.

Children can then watch the plants mature and they will see the ultimate harvest going from the ground to your plates. That is surprisingly inspiring!

Try Anything Once

Another way to ensure your children are involved in food prep is to let them try while creating. It’s okay for them to nibble a little, especially if they learn what flavors they do and don’t like in the progress.

Encourage your children to try all types of food once. You never know what they will like. Even if they don’t like anything new, encouraging them to try will keep them open to new possibilities as they move through life.

Visit the Market Together

You should also take your children with you to the local farmer’s market. It will help them to appreciate where food comes from and to get a feel for what is possible. Of course, children are likely to get bored at the supermarket. But, a visit to the farmer’s market can be a lot of fun and very educational for your children.

Remember, the better you are with nutrition and showing the different options to your children, the more likely it is that they will develop healthy habits to last them a lifetime.