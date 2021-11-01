For students, studying abroad is an exciting opportunity. It is, nevertheless, an important task to find the perfect educational institution and study program. Additionally, the application and admission process at a foreign university might seem daunting. However, in this day and age, various resources are available to make it easier for a student who is in need of guidance. And this is where the role of a study abroad educational counsellor becomes important.

A study abroad counsellor provides the necessary assistance and guidance required for a hassle-free experience while migrating to a foreign country for higher education. Let’s take a look at some of the top reasons why students going for an international education need an overseas educational consultant.

Helps in the selection of the right university

One of the most important tasks is to choose the ideal institution. Study abroad counsellors are aware of international institutions around the world and crucial details about various courses and programs.

They provide vital information about a particular college or university, including course fee structure, subject rankings, entry requirements, accommodation facilities, support services, employment opportunities and much more. This would enable students to compare institutions and make an informed decision that would suit their requirements.

An overseas educational counsellor assists in narrowing down from the list of top study destinations and universities. The student has to inform them about the study requirements, preferences and qualifications, and counsellors will come up with a personalised list of institutions suitable for a student.

Smooth drafting and tracking of application

It is crucial to draft a proper application form while applying for pursuing a degree at a foreign institution. Notably, the process of application varies for different educational institutions in the U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland or New Zealand. There are several formalities that should be kept in mind while applying.

A study abroad consultant makes the entire application process smooth, convenient and efficient. Candidates have to provide necessary details, while the educational consultant deals with all the formalities and paperwork linked with university applications.

One of the vital factors that determine the chances of acceptance is the statement of purpose or the SoP. It is a critical part of university application and therefore needs to be honest, appealing and well-written. Study abroad experts help aspiring candidates draft a suitable SoP during the application process.

After successfully sending the applications, counsellors also help candidates keep track of the application status.

Provides assistance during the visa process

Once the application process is done, candidates are required to apply for a visa to the country where the university is located. Similar to the college application process, visa processes tend to vary from one country to another. One needs to be careful while applying for a visa, as any error or discrepancy can lead to visa rejection.

Study abroad consultants will offer the necessary guidance to ensure the visa application is accepted and approved without any delay. They would also prepare a candidate for visa interviews so that they can clear it effortlessly.

A good abroad education consultant will provide all the necessary tools and channels to put together an appropriate and valid visa application.

Offers tips to manage foreign education expenses

Arranging funds for foreign education is crucial. The cost of international education has increased as a result of global inflation and the rising value of most foreign currencies. However, there are ways by which one can manage the expenses comfortably.

Student loans, scholarships, bursaries are some of the financial tools that a student can opt for to reduce the cost of foreign education. A study abroad consultant will find and suggest appropriate scholarships or help out with getting an educational loan so that a student can get the necessary financial backing to study abroad.

Moreover, they provide crucial insights about the funds required throughout the process. One can get estimates about the funds needed for tuition fees, accommodation, flight tickets, visas and more. With these vital inputs regarding expenses, students and parents can chalk out a reasonable budget, thereby managing their finances efficiently.

Works to provide pre-departure guidance

It is natural for students to experience a roller coaster of emotions while they are preparing to leave their home country. It can be daunting to keep track of the documents, essential items and more under such circumstances. A study abroad consultant helps students to prepare for the journey. They will offer crucial pre-departure assistance so that students can start their journey in an organised way.

Assists throughout the study abroad experience

The job of a study abroad consultant does not end after candidates are successfully enrolled in their dream institutions. They become a study abroad mentors throughout the journey, helping students with their requirements in a foreign country.

Students can approach their study abroad counsellors to resolve issues of accommodation or find a part-time job to fund studies. Counsellors would provide crucial tips and strategies to help students smoothly adapt to the new culture and atmosphere. One can get essential guidance about how to build a social circle or how to utilise spare time.

A foreign education consultant makes sure that students do not face any difficulties or obstacles in their journey for higher education abroad. They act as a friend to help candidates in their pre and post-admission requirements ensuring a smooth study abroad experience. Professional foreign education consultants are the best people to handle all requirements of study abroad plans.