(A complete analysis of RT PCR test procedure and locations in Gurgaon to get tested)

Last year was a living nightmare for everyone in the world. No one could have predicted that a virus originating in a small village in China would cause such widespread chaos and shake the nation’s foundations to such an extent. India, a developing country, was also a victim of this catastrophe.

We, on the other hand, were able to withstand the first wave fairly well. However, the second wave tore us apart. Nevertheless, the situation has significantly improved as of late. The government implements state-specific guidelines that are tailored to the situation.

The state of Haryana is one such example. According to the Times of India, Gurgaon, formerly known as Gurgaon, has seen no covid deaths for the first time since April 2020. Gurgaon also became one of the few districts with 100% first-dose vaccination coverage.

What are the symptoms of Covid-19?

If you have any of the following symptoms, your doctor may advise you to get tested for COVID-19:

Fever or chills.

Cough.

Breathing difficulties or shortness of breath

Fatigue.

Muscle or body ache

Headache.

New aversion to taste or smell.

Throat discomfort.

Runny nose or congestion

Vomiting or nausea.

Diarrhea.

COVID-19 symptoms do not affect everyone. And not everyone who is symptomatic exhibits all of the symptoms listed above. If you’re feeling ill during the COVID-19 pandemic, please see your doctor, even if you’ve been vaccinated.

What is the RT-PCR test?

The COVID-19 RT-PCR Test is a real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test for detecting nucleic acid from SARS-cov-2 in nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab specimens from those who have been afflicted with COVID-19. RT-PCR is a laboratory technique that involves reverse transcription (RT) of viral RNA into DNA, followed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to boost the complementary DNA (PCR019). This COVID-19 RT-PCR test is one of the most efficient and accurate laboratory methods for COVID-19 detection.

How does it work?

A sample is taken from the areas of the body where the COVID-19 virus gathers, such as the nose or throat. The sample is subjected to a series of chemical treatments that remove substances such as proteins and fats while extracting only the RNA present in the sample. This extracted RNA contains both the person’s genetic material and, if present, the virus’s RNA.

A specific enzyme is used to reverse transcribe the RNA to DNA. Scientists then support the transcribed viral DNA with additional short fragments of DNA that are complementary to specific parts of the transcribed viral DNA. If the virus is present in the sample, these fragments bind to specific sections of the viral DNA. Some of the added genetic fragments are used during amplification to build DNA strands, while others are used to build the DNA and add marker labels to the strands, which are then used to detect the virus.

How is the RT-PCR Test used for Covid detection?

RT-PCR is considered the gold standard for detecting COVID-19. It is one of the fastest and most accurate COVID-19 detection methods available. Real-time RT–PCR is a sensitive technique that employs specialized equipment to offer a proper diagnosis in three to four hours. The test results are highly confirmatory considering two tests are conducted before reporting, the first at the time of screening and the second at the time of reporting.



RT-PCR test in Gurgaon

What documents are required to book an appointment?

You can book an online COVID 19 test in Gurgaon after meeting the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s (MoHFW) requirements, which include:

Any form of government identification, such as a voter ID, passport, or Aadhar card. This is to provide the suspected patient’s contact details to the lab processing the sample.

You will also need to provide travel information as well as information about any interactions with a COVID-19 patient. (If applicable)

How to schedule an appointment in Gurgaon?

While India has seen a decrease in Covid cases since May 6th, 2021, it is still critical to getting checked if you exhibit any Covid symptoms.

Appointments for the Covid RT-PCR test in Gurgaon can be made in the following ways:

By visiting the centre, you can gain access to government labs.

In private laboratories or diagnostic centres. You can also search for “corona test near me” to find a list of labs that are currently performing COVID tests near you.

by booking it online through websites of covid lab services like Spice Health, etc.

Locations Available For RT-PCR Test in Gurgaon :

Gurgaon is famous as an industrial and financial city near New Delhi. It’s very well known for its booming infrastructure and rapid industrialization. As such, thousands of people come here every year for jobs. The place is also famous for its theatrical shows, and museums.

The government has decided to ramp up testing in the city in order to avert a possible third wave of coronavirus infection. To assure regular testing of everyone, widespread participation from all segments of the society would be required.

According to an article published in Times Of India, 63 government sites have been set up in Gurgaon for vaccination in the first week of October which would further help in reducing the number of covid cases in Gurgaon.

The cost of an RT-PCR test in Gurgaon varies depending on where you go. Some provide services at a low cost, while others are more expensive. Because of the high demand for RT-PCR tests in Gurgaon, many private companies have emerged to assist and support the masses by providing us with low-cost and affordable services. SpiceHealth’s RT-PCR testing labs, Gurgaon aim to provide RT-PCR test in Gurgaon at the most affordable price.

How long does it take to get the results?

You should receive your test results within 24 hours of sample collection, but it may take a few days depending on how long the sample requires to reach the laboratory.