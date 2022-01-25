Most people attach little importance to basic financial knowledge. Yet, when one does not know how to utilize one’s funds effectively, that inevitably leads to debts and other similar problems. So, we can safely claim that money management courses are your best investment of time, effort, and, in some cases, money. When you know how to behave with your budget, it will be easier for you to run any business, including stock or Forex trading.

1. eToro Trading Academy. This free course comprises more than 100 videos and text guides that cover virtually every aspect of this activity: from basic terminology to market research, asset choice, copy trading, etc.

2. Nasdaq and Nyse Stocks Trading by RoboForex. It is considered the best among finance courses dedicated to the stock exchanges mentioned. It is offered by the eToro broker free of charge. The course consists of 13 videos dedicated to the choice of stocks, their major categories, optimal trading strategies, effective use of RoboForex, and other related issues.

3. Personal Finance Masterclass on Udemy. It is available for a fee, and, during the promo periods, you can get access for only $9.99. After completing it, you will know how to compile your budget wisely, cut expenses, increase profits, create decent retirement savings, and more.

4. Stock Market from Scratch on Udemy. Its sale price is also $9.99. The 56 video tutorials will explain to you in simple terms how the stock market works, how to select shares, how to utilize the most popular financial instruments, etc.

5. Finance for Everyone by the University of Michigan. It is aimed at improving students’ financial literacy and helping them make daily financial decisions wisely. The full version is offered for $49, but you can also get limited access for free.

6. Financial Freedom on Alison.com. This free-of-charge complex program includes 5 modules dedicated to the most essential aspects of personal money: from setting financial goals to dealing with debts, mortgages, and taxes.

7. The Complete Personal Finance Course on Udemy. It is marketed as a 3-in-1 program, which teaches the three key financial skills: increasing profits, protecting personal funds, and saving more. Like most other courses on this source, it is often available at a discount price of $9.99.

8. Personal Finance by Khan Academy. This free course is meant to help young people make smart decisions about finances. There are 9 chapters consisting of short reading and videos that address such topics as personal savings, retirement accounts, taxes, credits, renting and buying property, and so on.

9. FX Academy. This free course is the best choice for novice Forex traders. It is dedicated to the most fundamental aspects of this business sphere and provides all the basic knowledge a beginner may need.

10. The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization on Coursera. This specialization is available free of charge and includes 5 courses dedicated to varied issues related to personal budgeting.

To sum up, financial literacy is a crucial element of the basic education every person must obtain. So, if you feel that you lack certain knowledge or skills in this sphere, take advantage of at least one of the courses presented above.