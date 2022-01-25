Do you have any special interests or passions? Did you try to monetize any of them? Many people believe that their hobbies have nothing to do with income and dedicate their time to such interests for their own pleasure only. However, practice shows that most of such activities can be turned into a business.

1. Writing. Today, such services are in extreme demand since most companies market their goods and services online and need premium-quality content for their websites, blogs, and social media profiles.

2. Baking. Tasty and good-looking cakes and cookies enjoy popularity around the year. You can promote your pastries to both individual clients and big companies via the Internet and create your own brand.

3. Trading. In case you are interested in stocks and currency rates and enjoy reading and discussing all sorts of financial news and events, then, you should consider making trading your full-time job. Start from small steps and enhance your portfolio, skills, and knowledge gradually. If your priority is stocks, we would recommend you register with Interactive Brokers. But in case you are interested in crypto mainly or want to try passive copy trading, the best choice is eToro.

4. Taking care of pets. That can be safely called one of the easiest hobbies that make money. If you know how to handle dogs, you can earn from walking them after office hours or on weekends. Just ask your neighbors whether they need such services. Or you can offer to entrust their cats or dogs to you while they are away.

5. Creating a blog. In this case, you will earn from monetization. As soon as your source gets a significant audience, you will be able to earn from ads, affiliate links, or your own courses.

6. Drawing. If your dear people say that your paintings look like real art pieces, there is a good chance that it is true. So, try to convert them into prints or sell them as they are.

7. Producing honey. Yes, that’s not for everyone, but, if you enjoy handling bees and making diversified honey products, you will easily find buyers.

8. Organizing tours around your city or area. If you have deep knowledge about the place where you live and would love to share it with others, establish your own tour company.

9. Creating or editing podcasts. You can either develop your own project or help others improve their content.

10. Painting houses. That does not require profound skills. So, if you are not afraid of such monotonous work, start by painting your own house and taking nice photos for the portfolio.

In sum, making your passion your major source of income is a perfect plan for life. Then, you will enjoy every workday and will forget about professional burnouts and exhaustion.