If you are a frequent internet user, you have most likely been familiar with the beverage known as Boba. The milky beverage with tapioca balls at the bottom is a new and developing drink, as its sweet taste is a fresh and enjoyable beverage that a lot of people can’t get enough of.

If you were born and raised in Austin and are seeking locations where you may sample the world-famous Boba Tea for yourself, then the following is a list of the top Boba locations in Austin to guarantee you have the most delicious experience possible. First, let’s explore more about this famous boba tea.

What is Boba Tea?

The tapioca pearls that are often included in a cup of boba tea, also known as bubble tea, are referred to as boba. The boba is often layered in the tea that has been brewed with milk or creams, which is how most bubble tea is prepared.

Why is Boba Tea Popular?

The term “boba tea,” sometimes known as “bubble tea,” has been used in Taiwan since the late 1980s. It first became popular in Asia, then expanded over the rest of the world, beginning in the United States. When boba tea first entered the US market more than ten years ago, it was more of a speciality item that was popular “on the coasts” and would ‘come and go’ in terms of appeal. There are some reasons why boba tea is a consumer favourite. Let’s look at them.

Various Flavors

Not only does the flavour of the tea itself contribute to the one-of-a-kind quality of bubble tea, but there are other factors as well. The tea’s flavours are another factor contributing to its widespread popularity. Boba, also known as bubble tea, is available in a wide variety of flavours, each delectable. In addition, it is offered in a comprehensive range of sizes, from ordinary to big and extra-large.

Customisable

Another one of bubble tea’s distinctive qualities is the ease with which it may be personalised. Not only is it available in a broad range of flavours, but it also includes a selection of toppings to choose from. The bottom of the cup is covered with boba, which is a kind of tapioca ball, and it also comes with a variety of toppings, including fruit, jelly, pudding, and a great deal more. When combined, these components produce a beverage that is not only tasty but also beneficial to one’s health.

Affordable

Bubble tea’s low cost is another reason many people like drinking it. Because of its widespread use and incorporation into the fast food culture, the cost of this beverage is surprisingly low. In addition, a big cup of bubble tea may often be purchased at a discount at most bubble tea businesses. When trying to stick to a strict financial plan, it’s reassuring to know that you can still treat yourself to a sizable cup of boba tea without blowing your budget.

What are the Top Boba Tea Places in Austin?

“Hi, Siri. Where can I find the best boba tea near me?” Here is the answer:

Kung-Fu Tea

Boba fans travelling to Austin, Texas really cannot miss out on Kung Fu Tea. Even the Washington Post said that customers should consider Kung Fu Tea as the Starbucks of bubble tea. It will be good since it includes products on the menu, such as the famous Kung Fu Milk Tea, which consists of milk powder, cane sugar, and earl grey tea. Kung Fu Tea can be found at 9070 Research Blvd, and its hours of operation are from 12 PM to 9 PM.

Tea Cup Boba House

This boba tea place is quaint and inviting, yet the boba served here packs quite the punch! Even though their milk tea selection is limited compared to other boba tea in Austin, they provide all of the classic and popular flavours that are appropriate for beginners to sample. It may be found in the city of Austin in the 78741 zip code at 1725 E Riverside Dr, unit B.

Teapioca Lounge

In the sweltering heat of Austin, Teapioca Lounge is equipped with everything you would want to refresh yourself. You may enjoy boba tea in various delightful forms, such as ice cream, snow ice, smoothies, and frozen yoghurt, among other things.

Gong Cha

Gong Cha is a boba tea chain that had its start in Taiwan, where it quickly became popular. As the business expanded, additional locations of its signature bubble tea shops sprouted in places all over the US, including one in Austin, Texas, at the Esperanza Crossing shopping centre. Each and every four hours, the firm prepares new tea and tapioca pearls by cooking them. In order to provide customers with a genuine boba experience, all of the teas come from Taiwan’s most prestigious tea plantations.

Tea Haus

Tea Haus is a cozy establishment that four close friends formed. Delicious jasmine milk tea and Thai tea, both of which may be served with tapioca pearls, are available for purchase here. Choose drinks produced with dairy milk or a vegan alternative, such as coconut or almond milk, when you’re thirsty.

CoCo’s Cafe

Everything from slushies and shaved ice to boba teas and smoothies, including tapioca and other toppings, can be found at CoCo’s Café. Start by picking a drink and putting on toppings like pineapple jelly, green apple jelly, or egg pudding. The passionfruit tea, the avocado milk, and the sour plum green tea are three of our absolute faves here.

Pho Please

Pho Please, a Vietnamese cafe, provides a straightforward menu that has an emphasis on using high-quality ingredients. If you are searching for some of the greatest places to eat in Austin, and especially if you want to get a cup of boba, you should head to this location. It is a wonderful spot to go.

Conclusion

If you were unaware that the boba tea offered in Austin comes in a wide range of exciting flavours, this may be the reason why the idea has never occurred to you. However, the next time you search for something that is both reviving and satisfying, make your way to one of these boba shops and get ready to burst some pearls!