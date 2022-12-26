When talking about starting a business in the United Arab Emirates, people talk about different kinds of free trade zones. You hear specific names like International Free Zone Authority (IFZA), Sharjah Media City, Dubai Airport Free Zone, Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone, Ajman Free Zone. Today’s article explains what the Ajman Free Zone is and how to incorporate your company into the UAE Free Zone.

What’s a Free Zone?

A free zone is a special economic zone or jurisdiction that grants commercial establishments a license to operate and grants them financial and tax exemptions which greatly benefits the investors, that’s why people prefer Free Zones for businesses. In total, there are over 40 free trade zones in seven emirates. Government agencies responsible for free zones are called free zone authorities.

Ajman Free Zone

Located in the fifth largest city in the UAE, Ajman free zone is known for its commercial presence and large fish industry.As the world becomes more diverse in terms of business, Ajman has taken a leading position as an active business, manufacturing and service city in the UAE.

Due to its strategic presence and rapid import and export, the UAE has positioned itself as a bridge between East and West. Over the years, the United Arab Emirates has evolved and established itself as the first choice to carry out business processes.

Due to the significant importance of trade it has gone beyond finished products and manufacturing has spread worldwide dueAjman has given a platform for several local and foreign companies to become a source of economic growth in the UAE with its ideal location.

The Ajman Free Zone is among the most influential emerging free zones in the United Arab Emirates. Located in Ajman and established in 1988, it is the first choice for many businesses due to its privileged location and economic activity.Ajman is smaller in area than the capital Abu Dhabi, the second most active city Dubai, but it is the first economic option for many casual travelers.

Ajman’s ideal location has also contributed to the prosperity and acceleration of the fishing industry. It contributes greatly to the import and export of marine products.

The Ajman Free Zone

Being one of the 40 free zones in the UAE, Ajman free zone’s headquarters is a collection of offices or office-shaped buildings. By providing business entities with access to the port and connecting bridges, the Ajman Free Zone paved the way for the city to be deeply involved in almost all types of businesses.

shipping industry

The international shipping industry is responsible for about 90% of world trade movements. Without shipping, intercontinental trade, transporting goods in bulk, and importing and exporting affordable food and products would not be possible.

Ocean shipping continues to expand, benefiting consumers around the world through competitive freight rates.

The Ajman Free Zone is becoming an accelerating platform for the shipping industry, providing access to Ajman Port for deepwater businesses. Areas of work covered include ship management, construction, repair, consulting, conversion and offshore manufacturing.

Tourism sector

Tourism plays a very great role in the economy of any country and many countries are thriving to attract tourists through events. One of the oldest cities in the United Arab Emirates, Ajman is known for attractions that offer a unique insight into UAE culture and its beginnings. There are many tourism spots in the city which can be a great attraction for the tourists from all over the world. Here it is very important to mention that the companies carrying out their businesses in the Ajman Free Zone played a great role in the growing city’s tourism sector .

This is usually carried out and demonstrated in the form of advertising, interactions, culture and art.

Textile industry

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has a large textile industry. The industry has grown enormously in the country, with textiles second only to oil in terms of income and employment. He sells to over 50 countries in the United Arab Emirates, but also has a large customer base within the country. Demand for apparel products in Arab countries is soaring, making e-commerce purchases important. Because the textile industry is the second largest industry, the Ajman Free Zone has taken a step forward by making itself a strategic hub for 320 companies in this particular industry. Free zones have made it quite easier for these kinds of companies to import and export goods with unmatched cost efficiency.

AI (artificial intelligence)

Artificial intelligence is the branch of science that manufactures and researches machines intended to stimulate human intelligence processes. The main goal of AI is to optimize everyday processes and improve their speed and efficiency (if properly implemented and supported). As a result, the number of companies adopting AI continues to grow around the world.

AI (artificial intelligence) has become a very essential part of almost every business, process, and learning. AI is considered as the future of the world and technology. In the free zone, an impressive 400 companies with AI backgrounds are making strides in their respective fields. These companies are not only adding to the United Arab Emirate’s advancement in technology but also providing an easy way of living for the people through their services .

Chemical industry

The chemical industry is one of the most important industries in the UAE economy, especially manufacturing.The chemical industry is increasing the manufacturing of various products such as chemical binders, polymers, plastics, pesticides and fertilizers. The United Arab Emirates has emerged as a major supplier to both domestic and international markets. With the support of Ajman Free Zone, 128 companies are active in this field.

From the above discussion we can conclude that Ajman Free Zone is one the best investing spots for businesses and for those looking forward to a premium address for running their business activities. Free zones are highly business supportive locations for running your activities. These zones have the support of the government and many perks are given to these free zones to attract investors from all over the world.