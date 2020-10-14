No though the humans of the present era claim to be the most advanced and learned civilization of all time, the pandemic outbreak in recent history have affected millions of people globally and left even the brilliant minds clueless.

While our claims and the reality do not align and it remains a fact that we still lack in finding the right and timely solutions to some of our biggest problems, we can still reduce the spread and consequences of these problems by adopting some preventive measures.

One such preventive measure that has been widely adopted during recent times is the use of body temperature cameras or thermal imaging cameras.

If you are unaware of what a body temperature camera is and how it benefits as a preventive device, this article will help you in understanding some basic insights.

What is a body temperature camera?

A body temperature camera or thermal imaging camera, as the name suggests, is a camera capable of measuring the temperatures of a large number of people simultaneously.

Much similar to a security camera that can record every person and their movement that comes in its focus, a body temperature camera can scan by using its sensors, the temperature of each person that comes into its view.

Benefits of a body temperature camera

While for an ordinary person it might be hard to differentiate between simple surveillance and a thermal imaging camera, body temperature cameras offer numerous practical benefits.

1# Contactless temperature measurement

The most important benefit of using a body temperature camera is the convenience to measure temperatures of a large group of people without any physical contact, thus minimizing the chances of any temperature inspector to contract a disease from an infected person.

2# Major application

The major place of application of body temperature cameras is generally airports or immigration centers on border areas.

With tourism becoming a major industry for many countries and with their focus on attracting tourists from all around the world, they are also well aware of the potential health threats that these tourists might bring from their native lands.

And while tourists are usually required to get a set of vaccinations for visa approval, putting body temperature cameras at airports can act as a secondary shield in detecting any newly emerged risk.

3# Uncooled VOX thermal sensor technology

Body temperature cameras that use uncooled VOx thermal sensor technology tend to be smaller in size, perform better, and are a cost-effective solution for thermal imaging.

4# Focus free

A body temperature camera with a focus-free system enables a much faster scanning of temperature.

5# Measurement accuracy and less false alarms

Body temperature cameras are very reliable in terms of accurately measuring the temperatures of persons in focus and thus reduce the number of false alarms for a second manual and in-person temperature test.

6# Highly efficient and cost-effective

Since the main deployment of body temperature cameras is at public places, they are capable of measuring the temperatures of a large number of people simultaneously.

Just imagine if this had to be done manually, how much time consuming, expensive, and unsafe it would have been.

Any manual in-person temperature check of a huge crowd would definitely require a trained team of personnel to reduce the amount of waiting time before each person gets tested.

Employing this personnel would be expensive as well as salaries paid to them is a recurring expenditure whereas investing in a body temperature camera is a one-time cost only.

Lastly, staff members would always remain vulnerable to contracting a disease during regular checkups irrespective of any safety measures deployed.

7# High sensitivity

Body temperature cameras are highly sensitive. They can detect image details and temperature difference information more precisely.

8# Works fine both indoors and outdoors

Since a body temperature camera can be deployed for the thermal screening of the public whether it is inside a building or outside, it should have a wide input voltage tolerance, as well as protection from the possible lightning incidents.

9# Active deterrence with white light and siren

On detecting a suspicious body, the body temperature camera makes an alert so that the person detected can be separated from the crowd and run through a second manual inspection to confirm the initial alert.

Conclusion

If you are now confused about how to find the right body temperature camera that checks all of the above boxes, then worry no more because in addition to compiling the above list we also found the right thermal imaging camera to suit your needs. The Hytera Body Camera from Hytera Communications Indonesia offers all of the above benefits. Due to its fixed lens bullet camera, the Hytera body camera is an all-in-one solution to your modern-day needs for thermal scanning.