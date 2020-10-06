Have you ever wondered what is the reason behind your birth?

What is the purpose of your life?

Why were you sent on this earth?

All these questions are related to your spiritual self and can be answered with the help of astrology.

Not many people know that astrology is something that can connect you to the Supreme Power that rules over the entire universe.

It is also known as the ‘jyotish vidya’ that refers to the ‘divine light’ that shines upon your soul and helps you attain the highest form of your spiritual self.

When you consult the top astrologer in Kolkata, then you get to know that the 12th house of the horoscope chart deals with your spiritual goals and guides you in the direction that helps you attain these goals and follow the path of salvation.

What is the relation between astrology and karma?

Many people are under the impression that astrology predicts your future and holds the power to change your destiny.

This is a wrong notion because astrology never claims to change your fate, it just makes you more aware of the mishaps that you may face in the future on the basis of your present karma.

Your karmic actions carve your destiny and this is reflected in your birth chart.

The astrologer studies it and gets to know about certain events that may happen in your future if you continue going on like this in your present. Due to this reason, it is said what you face today is a result of your past karma and therefore, what you may face in future would be the result of your present karma

Therefore, it is very important to have control over your karmic actions to improve the quality of your life.

The astrologer assists you in accomplishing this task by studying your birth chart and suggests certain remedies that may improve your present karma and in turn, your future.

Is it possible to study spirituality through the medium of astrology?

Of course it is! Because a proper study of the horoscope chart tells about the spiritual practices that a person must follow according to the positions of the planet in particular houses.

These practices can help you pacify the planets and may also open up the golden doors of salvation for you.

For instance, if the sun is in a strong position in your birth chart then this would mean that you can indulge in the spiritual practices that involve inner strength and proper self-discipline.

Similarly, a strong moon will suggest that you take up the practices that nurture your emotions and lead you to the path of spirituality. And this is how the positions of the planets can help you get an insight about the spiritual practices that you must follow in life.

Apart from the planets, the houses also reveal the spiritual aids that will lead you to the path of ultimate bliss.

For instance, by studying the fifth, ninth and twelfth houses of your horoscope chart, the famous astrologer in mumbai can help you gain knowledge about your spiritual self and guide on the path of salvation (or moksha).