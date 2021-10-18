If you want to stay a step ahead of the latest styles and drifting fashion trends, this think-piece is just for you!

You can yourself make a quick and smart search for graphic t-shirts in Australia, or for that matter whichever country that you are residing in and shop your style-statement with a graphic print t-shirt.

Alternative to this, you may be either planning to expand your T-Shirt printing business, or manufacturing customized T shirts.

But in any of the above cases you must check the current trending patterns given in the list of top 8 In-Demand Printed T-Shirts Style for 2021.

Here you go with list:

1. Geometrical Prints

One of the most basic and contemporary styles that you must reach out in 2021 is geometrical prints. No wonder how the simple shapes can be combined together to create a complex and brilliant print on the canvas of the t-shirts.

These t-shirts are absolutely fantastic to be gifted and worn by engineering students and students who have keen interest in geometrical shapes.

2. Retrofuturism

With all other types of retro fashion taking the market by storm, retrofuturism prints on T-shirts is another trend spotted for 2021.

The t-shirt print has gained his inspiration from 80s Vintage fashion style. It’s all about the people in the past, the golden era stories, their voguish creations, objects of their interest and so on. It can also be about their future fantasies and futuristic cities!

3. Handwritten text

If you can express your thoughts and mood with a handwritten text on your t-shirt, nothing like it! The neat curves and classy style make the message all the more attractive and adorable. It gives you the same feeling that you get by reading a handwritten letter.

Handwritten text prints make your messages catchy but more beautiful than the ancient bold writings. It is best when you want your messages to be noticed without being loud enough.

4. Typography prints

One hardly needs to explain their demand in the current market. The classy graphic prints have already made up to the minds of people in 2021. You may definitely want to try your hands on Typography chaos prints if you are looking for something elegant but catchy enough.

Not just one of the latest and the top t-shirt prints in demand, 3D typography is the best example of technological graphic applications. What can be better than this if you want to catch up with the latest trends in style on your t-shirt?

5. Cartoons

This is a complete no-brainer, cartoon prints are getting as popular as Taylor Swift! 😉

The custom illustrations have come up with these cute and minimalist prints that melt your heart in no time.

Dressing up in your favorite cartoon attire must have been a crazy fantasy of your childhood. So why not make it a truth? This time, maybe in a subtle and smart way.

6. Tie-dye

If you want to pop a little louder with your T-shirt nothing can be better than a colorful tie-dye print. The easy to do but complex to look at Tie-Dye patterns are such a refreshing change to the usual conventional prints on T-shirts.

You must have come across some YouTube videos that teach you how to do a DIY Tie Dye process soaking tied up garments in bleach and coloring agents. So, go on if you want to try the same!

7. Pet t-shirts

Wouldn’t you want to have a portrait of your darling pet on your t-shirt that you can flaunt everywhere? More than the looks of the t-shirt, people have got convinced by the idea of expressing affection to one’s pet!

The Animal inspired t-shirt prints are already a huge hit in 2021 and you can also spot your favorite celebrities and social media influencers carrying the trend in their most confident way.

Over to you…

These were some of the trending contemporary graphic t-shirt prints gravitating the crowd! Don’t forget to let us know what you are going to pick and stun the crowd with!