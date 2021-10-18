Having a best friend is truly a blessing. They are the people with whom we can spend a lot of time and share everything without the fear of being judged. Such a special bond requires a special gift. Especially on an occasion like a birthday.

Here are some of the best and unique gift ideas for your bestie’s birthday:

1. Personalized Photo Album

Have you noticed how your camera reel gets filled up with dozens of images after every outing with your bestie? Well, it is something that happens with all of us. Whenever we are spending time with our best friends, we tend to take a lot of pictures so that we can capture every single moment of joy that we have shared with them.

As time goes by, the camera roll will get filled up with pictures of the two of you together from all of the moments that you have shared. A great gift for them this birthday will be to give them a reminder of all of these pictures.

A custom personalized album shows how much you care for your bestie and will be a gift that they can cherish forever. Fill the album with pictures of the two of you that were taken on special occasions and you can even add some funny captions under each one.

2. Canvas Print

You definitely have hundreds of pictures with your bestie. However, not all of them have the same significance. Some of the pictures will definitely hold more importance for you and your friendship because they remind you of a special moment that you have shared.

This picture shouldn’t be something that stays in your gallery forever. You can gift it to your bestie on their next birthday. The best way to do that is to get it printed on a canvas.

Canvas prints are very beautiful and make for a gift that can be kept and cherished forever. Make sure that you choose a special picture that is special for both of you and will always remind your BFF (best friend forever) of the memories you have made whenever they look at it.

3. Friendship Bracelets

Nothing screams besties more than having a matching set of jewelry. Friendship bracelets are an excellent gift for your BFF and are also an excellent way to show off how deeply you care for each other. There are a lot of designs available ranging from simple gold bracelets to diamond ones.

The ones you get depend on your and your BFF’s personal style and jewelry preferences. Keep in mind that it is their birthday gift and you need to get a bracelet that they will love to wear and goes with their personal style.

4. A wood sign

You want to give your BFF something that they can look at and immediately have their hearts filled with the bond the two of you share. A meaningful wooden sign will be a perfect gift for that.

You can have a designer wooden plaque engraved with a quote from a series, book, or movie that the two of you love or simply with a few words that hold some meaning for the bond between you.

This sign will not only remind them of your love for them but will also make for a great decoration piece for their home.

5. A Memory Box

Over the course of your friendship, you must have made scores of memories with your best friend. Their birthday is the perfect occasion for you to reminisce. A memory box as a gift can help you do just that.

You can create a DIY memory box or add some designs to a readymade one. Inside, you can fill it with pictures, totes, and mementos from some of the moments that you have shared together.

As your friendship grows, they can keep adding to the box and you can look into it together on each of their birthdays.

6. A Vacation

A BFF vacation is something that helps all of us forget about the stress of the real world and relax completely. This birthday, you can give a vacation to your BFF.

It can be to a place that both of you have been wanting to go for a while or something that has been on your friend’s bucket list for a while. You can create a lot of new memories on the trip and celebrate your BFF’s birthday by doing the things that they love.

Over to you…

If you are thinking to buy unique gifts online, make sure you consider getting your bestie one of the things in the list above as that will show them how deeply you care for the bond between the two of you.