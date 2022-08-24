Anime is not just for Japanese viewers. Millions of people all over the world love anime, especially in Europe and the United States. However, most anime series can only be found online.

This article compares a few of the top streaming sites to find the best. The final result is 11 Best Anime Streaming Websites (Free). These sites are great for Android, iOS, and PC. In addition, you can also visit Topstreamingsites to discover many other interesting anime sites.

1. Funimation

Funimation specializes in animated streaming websites that stream dubbed anime series. This site provides the most recent updates on anime series that are airing during a particular season. It has also been known to produce English versions hit Anime movies.

Funimation also has a library that contains many anime series, including completed and ongoing series. You can either watch it free of charge on Funimation or subscribe to it to get rid of ads.

Animedao, a premium anime streaming platform, will provide you with all the latest anime shows and movies within a matter of days. You have the option to choose between subbed or dubbed versions, which is fantastic.

It’s one of the most highly rated anime websites, offering fast loading times and easy access to recent anime content.

Filter your videos alphabetically or by year, genre, rating. You can bookmark videos to receive notifications about new releases. You can search in English or Japanese.

3. Anime-Planet

Anime Planet is one the most interesting and popular anime streaming websites. It allows you to stream anime series and shows online, just like other streaming sites. It provides basic information about the program that you wish to stream.

This website’s best feature is the possibility to make friends. Anime Planet allows you to join the community and connect with other users who share your interests.

4. GoGoAnime

GogoAnime offers many top animes that you can watch online free. This website displays the most recent anime plots. This website only streams Japanese anime and provides high-quality videos and movies. You can also watch the English animated series. This means that you don’t need to rely on subtitles in order to understand them.

The site also offers a section that allows you to watch animated movies in high quality and at any time. GogoAnime is a great anime streaming site.

5. Hulu

Hulu offers online streaming of anime videos. Hulu has a lot of anime movies, TV series, and original Hulu shows.

Although the site is free, you will need to pay a small amount to access certain paid shows. The site does offer a free 30-day trial. Consult services before you purchase a plan.

6. MyAnimeList

MyAnimeList is another great anime streaming site that doesn’t require ads. Its user interface is what makes it very popular. You can search for your favorite anime series using different tabs.

The show’s brief description is also included. It will display the popularity, reviews, characters, and other information. You can also view the complete series. You can also watch your favorite HD video English subtitle anime series.

7. AnimeHeaven

AnimeHeaven streaming is absolutely free on this list. All the most popular anime series, as well as current cartoons, will be available to you on this list of top anime streaming sites.

You can download videos in different quality. Anime Heaven is the best website to download and stream videos.

8. Kissanime

Kissanime has one of the most popular anime websites. You can view a variety of animations in the thumbnail view. The homepage also displays the most recent anime. Users can select their favorite anime category at the top of this homepage.

Navigate to the anime page on the website and you will see videos organized according to category. To go to the video page, click on the name of the anime in the menu. You cannot alter the video resolution in the playback window. Ads may also pop up.

9. Chia-anime

ChiaAnime is regarded as one of the most popular anime streaming sites in Japan. Since 2009, the company has had an office in Japan and continues to offer its services worldwide. You can find nearly any anime series here.

It offers excellent video quality as well as English subtitles for international audiences. Videos load faster than any other videos and there are no annoying ads.

These anime streaming sites allow you not only to stream anime online but also let you download your favorite anime.

10. 9Anime

9Anime is the next anime streaming website. This site claims it can stream anime and movies in high definition. It hosts the top-rated anime series from Japan. It is unique because it displays the release schedules for upcoming anime episodes.

You can also request anime from a list of series you already own. All anime episodes and series are properly classified according to their respective genres in order to make it easier for users to access them.

11. AnimeFreak

AnimeFreak has an excellent website that features the most recent anime releases, anime movies and episodes, as well as the latest chapters and comics. To browse the site efficiently, you can use the alphabetical listing function. The site’s alphabet listing feature allows you to browse the site quickly.

You can browse the many anime genres on the site if you’re looking for something new to watch. This site is ideal for anime fans. It does have a lot ads, which can be irritating.

We have outlined the top 11 anime streaming websites. Which do you prefer? We’d love to hear from you about any other anime streaming sites.