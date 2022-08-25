Published on: 16/Aug/2022

We would have all tried Shopify by now for one or the other of our shopping needs. But a lot of us don’t really know the full extent of its services. In simple words, Shopify is a subscription-based e-commerce platform that assists businesses of all kinds in selling both physical and digital products. You have the choice of selling via an existing website or building a Shopify store. You may also sell your products through social media, guest blog posts, emails, and in-person contacts using a buy button from Shopify. So, let us dig a bit deeper and try to answer questions like What is Shopify and how it works to make online business easier.

How much does Shopify cost?

Shopify Lite is priced at $9 per month and lacks an online store builder. It includes the Shopify purchase button.

The most basic Shopify subscription costs $29 per month and includes a buy button, in-person sales, an online store with up to two staff accounts, and four inventory locations (in-person stores, warehouses, etc.)

Included in Shopify’s $79 monthly price are all selling channels, five staff accounts, up to five inventory locations, low credit card rates, and discounted transaction fees. Shopify also provides transaction fee savings.

The Advanced Shopify plan costs $299 per month and includes all of Shopify’s selling channels, 15 staff accounts, up to eight inventory locations, additional discounts on credit card and transaction fees, duties and import collections, and custom international pricing and product variants.

What Constitutes Shopify Lite?

Shopify Lite is a solution for sellers that do not need or want a full-featured online store. It is an eCommerce platform that allows you to add a sales component to almost anything, such as the following:

Publications on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest, in addition to TikTok.

A website you currently own that was created using a website builder like WordPress, Squarespace, or Wix.

Someone else’s webpage

Marketing emails

Landing pages

Direct messages

However, this is not all that a Shopify Lite account includes. You will also be able to generate invoices and accept credit card payments, allowing you to handle wholesale, telephone, and custom orders. You may also accept in-person payments from consumers using the Shopify POS app, which is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

What is Shopify plus?

Shopify Plus is an e-commerce platform that can be a good fit for large businesses, which are defined as having annual revenue of more than $500,000 USD. The Plus plan is the enterprise-level plan offered by Shopify, and it costs $2,000 per month. Alternatively, once you surpass $800,000 in monthly sales, you can pay 0.25 percent of monthly sales volume instead of the $2,000 fee.

This Shopify premium edition is equipped with exceptional features, such as a limitless selling capacity and automation tools such as Shopify Flow. Shopify Plus shares the same attractiveness, simplicity, and usability as all other Shopify editions. It is designed for bulk retail sales as well as international sales. Plus, members of Shopify are assured priority support from the company.

What kinds of products may one sell on Shopify?

Shopify users can sell practically any physical or digital product, in addition to drop-shipped items.

The following products can be purchased from Shopify-using retailers:

Products created manually

Beauty supplies

Home goods Outdoors gear

Clothing

Digital products

Online classes

Event Cards as Presents

eBooks

There is just one set of restrictive guidelines for Shopify usage. You may not sell any items that violate the law. Additionally, you cannot sell any products that are prohibited by the eCommerce platform. These commodities include alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and electronic cigarettes, explosives, drugs, virtual currency or gaming credits, firearms, and ammunition.

This list of excluded products is subject to change at any time. For instance, the regulation governing CBD products was modified over the past year, and as a result, Shopify now permits the sale of CBD products that are legitimately derived from hemp.

Before you begin building your Shopify store, you should ensure that you have the most up-to-date information on limitations.

How does the Shopify system support both online and in-person sales?

In terms of its range and depth of selling possibilities, Shopify surpasses the capabilities of most other eCommerce platforms.

Shopify enables the following capabilities:

Create a website for online sales and participate in online sales.

Shopify is software that operates in the cloud. This means you can use Shopify to create a fully functional website with web hosting, your own domain, an inventory management system, and shipping capabilities.

Choose a contemporary template, then build your online store using an intuitive visual drag-and-drop editor. Launch your website after uploading your physical or digital merchandise. You are not required to utilize any code or make difficult selections during the creation of your online business.

If you want to add additional specialized features to your store, such as applications that allow customers to buy now and pay later or email marketing tools, Shopify’s app store contains over 4,200 apps that can be added without scripting. You might have a completely functional online store up and operating in as little as thirty minutes, depending on the level of customization and complexity of your website.

In-person sales at your store, in pop-up shops, and while moving around.

Using the Shopify POS (point-of-sale) software, you may sell in person with Shopify POS hardware, an iPad or tablet, or your mobile device.

To sell items face-to-face, an internet store is not even necessary. The Shopify Lite package includes Shopify POS Lite at no additional cost.

Engage in both in-person and online sales

Shopify enables individuals to sell both online and offline, making it useful for brick-and-mortar store owners as well as charitable groups that want to collect both online and offline donations. Construct your own website, and then integrate it with your store’s POS software. You are able to monitor both your sales and your inventory levels (if applicable) in real-time.

Utilizetilize Shopify if You Want to Sell on Social Media.

Using a Shopify buy button or Shopify’s social media links, you can sell on a large range of different platforms. Shopify permits you to sell your products on the following social media platforms:

Facebook/Instagram

TikTok

Twitter

Pinterest\sWhatsApp

Facebook Messenger

Due to the fact that your clients will not have to browse away from the social media site they are presently using, the number of sales conversions will grow.

Numerous online merchants consider Shopify to be the best available shopping cart. It is one of our go-to eCommerce solutions, and we frequently recommend it to our readers due to its user-friendly interface, inexpensive pricing structure, and aesthetically beautiful themes.

However, as is always the case, you should continue your research before committing to a program and read our thorough evaluation of Shopify to acquire up-to-date information on both the positive and negative parts of the platform. Sign up for a free trial of the software in order to examine it for yourself. Your own experience with the software is more valuable than any internet advice you could read.