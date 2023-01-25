Imagine for a moment what it would be like to go without power. You can’t even begin to fathom what it entails, can you? And I mean it in a very literal sense: you can’t start picturing anything because you can’t read this article. After all, you don’t have a computer or smartphone that is in working order to read it on.

If you are now reading this, you can become an electrical engineer and contribute to the betterment of the planet. The question then arises: what are the top 10 reasons to study Electrical Engineering? Let’s find out!

10 Reasons Why You Should Go For Electrical Engineering

Because there are hundreds of positions available in electrical engineering, it presents young people with an excellent opportunity for a successful and fulfilling career. You have to give two exams to become a certified Electrical Engineer. First, you must take the electrical engineering FE Exam and then register for PE. Read the following reasons to be more knowledgeable about electrical engineering.

Global Exposure

If you have a background in electrical engineering, there are many doors of opportunity waiting for you to explore outside of your own country. Your acquired knowledge is not restricted to only the nation where you received your education since the laws of mathematics, electricity, and physics are global. Many international businesses are looking for electrical engineers, and most of these businesses are eager to hire people from other nations.

Wide Learning Scope

Furthermore, most of these businesses operate globally, providing additional opportunities to travel while they employ you. On top of that, you often receive a good salary for doing it!

High-Paying Salary

Electrical engineers are compensated generously in the latter stages of their careers and in the early phases of their careers when they are fresh out of school and have little to no job experience. Given how successful this industry is, there is potential for global firms to hire new graduates and teach them on the job in accordance with their needs and requirements.

Great Career Growth

As a result of the fact that many businesses provide newly hired electrical engineers with some kind of training that is focused on developing skills, you will always have the chance to enhance your skill set, which will, in return, help you excel in your career as you work hard in the sector.

You Learn How to Use Computers

Electrical engineers must install various study programs, conduct analyses, and fine-tune parts or electrical circuits. As a result, they typically acquire computer abilities throughout their studies. Electrical engineers encounter computer challenges at every stage of their studies and every day on the job. Because computers have become integral to our lives, we know that deliberately slowing them down by striking them would not improve their performance.

Many Projects to Explore

One of the most interesting and compelling reasons to study electrical engineering is the rise of the “Do It Yourself” movement. If you understand how things operate, what common problems arise, and the fundamental principles of electrical engineering, you will be able to create things on your own that you would normally have to look for and purchase.

It is sometimes less expensive, although certain solutions will help you save a significant sum of money, it performs the way you want it to function, and the fact that it’s your own design is what gives it added value. It also makes for a wonderful reference on your resume if you’re seeking a job. The possibilities for homemade crafts are endless. You could spend one dollar on a sensor that would cost ten dollars to buy in a shop or two hundred dollars on a computer-controlled cutter that would normally cost one thousand dollars.

The Adrenaline of Becoming an Electrical Engineer

You’ll experience plenty of adrenaline rushes if you work with electrical systems.

Occasional jolts of electrical charge strike you when you aren’t paying attention and mistakenly connect 2 wires, or accidentally touch the leads of charged capacitors, or when an electrical component explodes in front of your eyes because you connected it to the testing board improperly…

Those events surely boost adrenaline! Plus, you won’t repeat the same error.

You will Find out about New Inventions

Because the electronic and electrical components are improved, developed, and reimagined on a daily basis, working with them ensures that you will never get bored. You will only continue utilising the same processor component for up to ten years. You are constantly able to get your hands on exciting new stuff, and testing and putting things together is a lot of fun.

Advantages to Explore Other Fields

Electrical engineers are an essential component of the work in all businesses that involve producing or processing goods. Their expertise in areas such as design, signal processing, communication, and computer abilities, in addition to those areas, position them as a key and necessary component of the business.

Constant Progress

The discipline of electrical engineering is a lively one that is always growing as a result of technological developments and improvisations in design, procedures, and current models.

This is a clear indication that the discipline of electrical engineering will continue to grow in scope in the years to come and will continue to be seen as a fruitful area to pursue a career.

Conclusion

It is a common misunderstanding that a career in electrical engineering is not one of the most exciting options. There has to be a rationale behind everything, even the decision to study electrical engineering. Even though there are many advantages to studying Electrical Engineering, we have just mentioned ten of them here. Interestingly, many of the world’s leading educational institutions include this field of study in their offerings. Sign up now to begin a rewarding professional journey.