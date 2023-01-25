Bitcoin is considered a profitable investment by several crypto investors because of its popularity. In the year 2010, one Bitcoin was worth approximately the same as nine cents. As of right now, the value of a single Bitcoin is 16000 USD. Anyone interested in getting a return on investments through Bitcoin should know the methods. So, read on to explore the best options for additional income through Bitcoin. know more about Meta Profit by clicking here.

Buy and hold

The return on investment in this method is subject to changes in value and the size of the investment. In 2021, the bitcoin price started at 30,000 USD and mounted to 60,000 USD. This one is a low-effort and long-term investment method. In the long run, when the price of Bitcoin is higher than the amount you invested, you can expect a considerable extra income by selling it then. The highest value of Bitcoin since its inception is 65000 USD per coin. Therefore, you can expect the prices to mount to that level or more. Initially, it was formulated as a cryptocurrency to facilitate day-to-day transactions, but as its value flared up, several investors started considering it a long-term investment. When you opt for a long-term investment, you will have to withstand the rise and fall of prices without being inclined toward buying or selling. If you decide to invest in Bitcoin, you should avoid putting in an amount that exceeds what you can comfortably afford to lose. The rule that you shouldn’t invest more than 10 percent of your whole assets is yet another investment principle that should be taken into consideration.

Using a crypto credit card to earn Bitcoin rewards

Several crypto credit cards offer cryptocurrency rewards when you purchase goods and services through them. Similar to conventional cash-back schemes, you receive a small percentage of the amount paid on purchases as a reward for using a crypto card. Some crypto credit cards offer sign-up bonuses as additional rewards for meeting specific parameters. However, you might see a reduction in your crypto rewards because of a spread or transaction fees added by the service provider.

Bitcoin lending

This practice allows you to earn interest on your assets by lending your Bitcoin to other institutions or investors. Platforms such as Cake DeFi and Cosmos help users lend a fraction of their Bitcoin and earn interest rates of up to 5% APY.

Having said that, you are obligated to be familiar with the requirements that are imposed by these platforms. For instance, with Cake DeFi and Gemini earn, you could lose some or all your assets if a borrowing investor or institution fails to repay.

Bitcoin payment and tips

If you accept tips or payments for a business or side gigs, consider giving people the alternative to pay in Bitcoin. You can use crypto platforms or crypto exchange services such as BitPay, and Coinbase. The framework is relatively simple, though risks related to accepting payments in Bitcoins and navigating taxation rules could be troublesome. Setting up a personal account on Coinbase is a hassle-free process. In contrast, getting approved on BitPay is time-consuming but allows you to deal in multiple cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Faucets

Several crypto investors earn profits by engaging in Bitcoin faucet sites. Firstly, there are multiple faucet platforms to choose from, and making money with this method is not complicated. The foremost step is to select a Bitcoin faucet platform. The next step is to perform all the daily tasks, such as pay-to-click and captcha.

Trading on Bitcoin

Anyone can trade on bitcoin in several ways. One of the methods is Arbitrage. In this method, the traders purchase Bitcoin from one exchange platform and send it to another at a higher price. Swing trading is another method popular among Bitcoin traders. Holding Bit-coin and Day-trading are long-term and short-term investments, respectively. However, Swing trading is a middle path. In this method, the traders buy Bitcoin when the prices are low. Once the prices start mounting, they vend it off. You can begin with platforms such as KuCoin, Binance, and bitcoin code.

Conclusion

As long as you know the befitting method, you will not experience any hassle earning money through Bitcoin. You can also try other earning options besides trading, lending, holding, and buying. Once you have figured out a method that can be advantageous, you will start getting positive results based on your proficiency.