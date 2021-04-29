Everyone remembers what it was like to have a delicious lunch at school. As a parent, there are so many things you can do to make your child’s lunchbox extra-special. Let’s take a look at the food you may want to pack, drinks, and added extras you can add. As a parent, you want to be able to have moderation and balance within your child’s meals. Here’s how to do that:

Food To Pack

There are foods that are obvious favorites and some which are less so. The important thing to remember is balance. A lunchbox favorite has always been the classic peanut butter sandwich but why not make it a healthy alternative by adding bananas. There are also ingredients such as walnuts and even avocado. Don’t feel limited by what works, have a go substituting and a delicious lunch can also be a healthy one.

Pasta is also always a good option. Why not turn it into a pasta salad? Depending on what your child enjoys, you can add any vegetable into the mix and it makes it a perfect lunch. Carrots, prawns, or even eggs are a fantastic addition. What may make them go down even better is if you give your kids the option to choose what they would like in their pasta salad. This will help it go down a treat!

Drinks

Adding a drink to your child’s packed lunch can be nutritious and a fantastic way to incorporate variety. When it comes to juice, consider which form your child prefers. Is it juice boxes, pouches, or even bottles? Whichever the case, you can stock up on a variety of their favorite flavors and incorporate them in rotation. The immediate thought is always apple or orange juice, but consider mixes such as apple and mango or orange and passion fruit. Not only are they getting one of their 5 a day, but they are being introduced to new tastes and fruit flavors.

Water is also always a necessity. But if your child is reluctant to drink water throughout the day, consider mixing water in parts with juice. You can start off with a larger juice to water ratio and then substitute more water in, as your kids adjust. There are always ways to subtly introduce your children to delicious and healthy habits.

Added Extras

When we talk about a delicious lunch, we always think of the extras. A cheese string or a small chocolate bar. These are all things that kids look forward to and often leave till the end. If you’re looking for some healthier extras, we have a few things in mind.

Homemade granola bars are an easy alternative. As you make them, you can get the kids involved and ask what they’d like to add. This also offers the opportunity for otherwise unhealthy extras, such as chocolate chips. Though you may not want your child, to snack on chocolate bars every day, the addition of small sweet treats can make it so much more appealing.

Added extras don’t always have to be food. You can incorporate notes, games, and even colorful presentations into a lunchbox. We often hear that we eat with our eyes and this is also true for children. Making their lunchbox look beautiful is a way to get them to love their food.