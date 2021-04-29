Starting a new job can be an exciting but daunting prospect. When you take that first step into what will (hopefully) be your dream job, it’s important to leave a good impression from the very first day.

However, the days leading up to your initial start date don’t have to be stressful. With a little planning and some research, you can walk into your new job feeling full of confidence and ready to get started.

Here’s every essential you’ll need to ensure you show up positive, prepared, and ready to work!

Stationery

Arriving with stationery supplies makes a statement. It shows that you’re just as comfortable with big spreadsheets as you are scribbling down ideas during a brainstorming session.

Treating yourself to a few new notebooks, an expensive pen or some sticky notepads will help you to keep track of your first week. It could be a lot of new information to learn, so be sure to show up organized.

The Names of Your New Colleagues

A little bit of research can go a long way when it comes to meeting new work colleagues. Knowing names and faces before your first day will save you weeks of worrying over remembering them all.

Scan LinkedIn for people who work at your new job. Familiarize yourself with them, and what it actually is that they do there. No one gets a second chance at that crucial first impression, so make yours count!

An Understanding of Your New Company

Of course, you did some preparation in advance of that big final interview. But what about now? The more you understand about the past and present of your new job, the better equipped you’ll be to make yourself a valuable part of its future.

Dive into the ‘About Us’ section on the company website. Get the bigger picture of this exciting new world you’re joining, and where you fit in it.

Practice Your Journey to Work

Planning out and rehearsing your commute means that you’re leaving nothing to chance. The last thing you need is for your first day to be ruined by arriving late.

Unforeseen obstacles in your journey to work can set the tone for the rest of the week. So try a practice run before that first day to avoid complications, and show up eager, stress-free, and on time.

Rest

The most important part of starting a new job is your mindset. Take the time needed to rest up and recharge. Enjoy a long walk, relax with a good book or just sit back and enjoy a calm, peaceful few days leading up to that start date.

The company who hired you saw something in you that they liked, and saw value in. To make sure you arrive ready to prove them right, rest up and celebrate the achievement!

Putting all of these essentials tips into action means that you can start your new job organized, confident, and well-rested.