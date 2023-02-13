We all have that one professor who is a tough soul and is disliked by the majority.

On days he takes classes, even the most despised chores became more interesting than attending those lectures.

Unfortunately, the professor may also be difficult to impress, granting scanty scores to our assignments and tests.

Getting good grades in that subject may seem next to impossible.

But fret not!

Here are some tips to keep your CGPA numbers floating and maybe even help make these classes a tad bit more bearable for you.

You can thank us later when you walk out of the semester with your spirit still alive!

1. Attend Classes and Submit Assignments (On time!)

We know how much more motivated you are to crawl back under the blanket or to even deep clean your room the day you have the dreaded lectures.

No, don’t even think about giving in to these instincts.

Pull yourself up and make it to class – on time!

Put in some extra effort to submit quality assignments before the deadline.

Too caught up on a particular day to work on the assignment?

You can approach an essay writing service that will be more than happy to help you write your academic essays and stick to your deadlines.

2. Get a Tutor

If the reason that your professor is a ‘bad teacher’ for you is that you don’t understand his lectures and grasp his teaching methods, then asking for help from another faculty you are comfortable with is bound to help you.

These days, many online websites and apps provide online tutoring services from which you can choose subjects and professors you are comfortable with and learn in the comfort of your home.

3. Talk to Your Professor

If you think your professor is singling you out, picking on your grades and being difficult to you consciously, then addressing this issue with him/her privately will help the professor notice this and consider it.

Never assert your opinions using sentences like ‘I want to know why you hate me’. Rather, politely talk to him about how you have been feeling.

Be mindful to watch your tongue!

4. Make Friends in Class

Making new friends in class will surely make your boring lecture 10 times more bearable.

Having people you like and have fun with in class will be the extra motivation you need to attend classes.

You can also let out and share your emotions and feelings with them.

Want to tell them how badly you dislike the class?

Shout it out, but remember to run very very far from within earshot of your professor!

5. Analyze Your Behavior

If you are certain about a professor having negative feelings about you, try to sit back and analyze your behavior in his/her classes and also towards that teacher.

This can help you reflect on your actions and make necessary changes for the better if needed.

You can also enquire to the professor respectfully if there is anything that needs to be changed from your side.

6. Be Active in Class Discussions

This small but important step can go a long way in changing your teachers’ impression of you.

Interacting in their class will help the professor see the effort you are willing to put into their subject and in turn, will help soften them a bit.

Conclusion

All being said, It is common for college professors to be a bit difficult and authoritative because of their educational qualifications and experience.

Keeping this in mind, if you think the professor is crossing their limit and his/her actions do not adhere to the legal and school policies, then be sure to report their behavior to the school and legal authorities.

Be mindful and understand that your safety is of utmost importance. Keep safe and happy studying!