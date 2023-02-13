Are you sick and tired of falling sick too often?

If you’re worried about your own or your loved one’s well-being, you better do some work on building immunity.

Here are some tips for building better immunity.

A Balanced Diet

You may already know that a balanced diet can help you stay fit and achieve your ideal body weight.

But did you know that a well-balanced nutritious diet can also keep you from falling sick too often?

So, if you’ve been feasting on fast-food and frozen or ready-to-go meals almost every day, you know what’s acting against your immune system!

Eating low-processed and slow cooked wholesome meals complete with whole grains, lentils and vegetables can make a huge difference to your health. You should also include one or two fruits in your daily diet.

Water is also a vital nutrient. Drink at least 2 to 3 liters of water everyday to meet the minimum requirement of your body.

Good Hygiene

How do disease-causing germs and viruses get to your system?

You catch these germs mostly through contact or if a disease is air-borne, you can also get it by breathing in the germs.

To avoid diseases, you must follow basic hygiene – washing hands often. Make sure your hands are clean, especially before you eat something or touch your mouth, nose or eyes.

Children are more likely to get serious infections because of poor hygiene. So get them in the habit of washing hands early on.

Besides hand hygiene, you must also pay attention to oral hygiene. Poor oral health can hijack all the attention of your immune system, and this may temporarily let down your guard against other infections in the body.

Of course, brushing and flossing regularly are important for oral health. You can also start consuming dental probiotics to boost your defense against oral infections. Smile Brilliant’s CariPRO Dental Probiotic is one of the best oral probiotic supplements available in the market and is highly recommended by dentists.

Quit Smoking and Alcohol

Tobacco and alcohol can seriously damage the body’s immune system. Consider these two as a slow poison, if you must!

If you’re a habitual smoker and/or drinker, your body and immune system are working extremely hard to get rid of the toxins.

Maybe, today you feel as fit as a fiddle. But over the years, this stress is going to take a toll on your health and multiple illnesses (even fatal ones) can surface.

So start cutting down on cigarettes and drinks as much as you can, and find the will to cut them out completely.

We know, old habits die hard. Especially if it’s a smoking or drinking habit!

But knowing that cigarettes and alcohol are the cause of all your minor and major ailments can probably push you to take this important step sooner.

Exercise and Fitness

Many individuals are eager to make changes to their diet for the sake of good health. But they fail to realize the importance of regular exercise and adequate physical exercise.

Even though they’re eating very well and maintaining the best hygiene habits, they struggle with allergies and infections. They may also feel a lack of energy and may be prone to anxiety and depression.

Exercising can cure most of their maladies.

Exercise improves the blood flow to your immune cells, reduces inflammation and boosts endorphins (the happy hormone) in the body.

Regular moderate exercise, even if it’s a 20-min stroll in the evening, can benefit the immune system tremendously.

A Good Routine

Remember the proverb, “Early to Bed and Early to Rise…”

Well, you have the secret to the best health right there!

Following a good routine and sleeping well can combat stress and give your body time to recover from the day’s hectic schedule. Both these factors are crucial for the optimum functioning of your immune system.

Simple positive changes to your routine can help you gradually attune your body to its circadian rhythm leading to balanced hormones, improved digestion and a robust immune system.

Conclusion

A powerful immune system helps your body fight diseases and recover from illnesses quickly. But you can’t just pop some magic pills and improve your health.

You need to take a holistic approach for this. And remember, the process will take time.

Your lifestyle choices and attitude are important determinants of how much improvement you can expect in your health.

So make the right choices and follow our tips, and you’ll surely notice the positive effects in a few months.