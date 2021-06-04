How often have you experienced that you learn a particular thing and are absolutely convinced that you won’t forget that thing but eventually everything washes off your brain?

I very clearly remember that I had to memorize my tables so many times while I was a child but in course of time forgot everything.

The minute you start learning, it feels that everything is stored in your brain but the minute this procedure stops you start forgetting everything you have learned. Getting reliable homework help from online sources is a tough job.

But if you keep on revising whatever you have learned, time and again, you’ll definitely remember everything. This is a thing with our brain. It has a storage capacity of more than a supercomputer and does not even have a format option.

Even if you are not able to recall a thing a long time after you have read it, it is stored in your subconscious mind and once you read that same information again, you remember what you learned earlier.

So let’s discuss certain tips and tricks that will help you remember everything you have learned. But before that, let’s understand how our memory functions:

Encoding – Our brain perceives information from the surrounding, be it a vision, a feeling, or a sound. For example, if you visit Delhi, your memory of the place remains from the historical monuments you see or any such attention-seeking thing. This process is called semantic encoding and helps a person retain things longer.

Storage – After perceiving information, our brain stores it in either short-term memory or long-term memory. The short-term memory you are able to recall faster and vice versa with the long-term memory.

Recalling – The stored memory is recalled as and when required. Recalling information helps strengthen it, however, this information is not the same as read the first time.

So here are a few simple steps that are going to help you retain information longer:

Don’t try to read large amounts of information at a go. Take small steps and make it a habit to once re-read whatever you have learned .

Try to gather interest in the information you are trying to learn because if you remain disinterested nothing is going to stay back in your mind. For example, if you don’t like a subject like History , try to remember it using pictorial representation or in the form of a movie.

Attaching an image to whatever you learn also feeds the information in your mind and you are able to remember it for a long time.

You may also try to condition yourself by doing certain activities at the time of learning. For example, you may take a dance hook step and simultaneously learn. Whenever you’ll do that step, you will remember the information you learned earlier while doing that step. This is called classical conditioning.

Use Mnemonics to learn important names. For example, if I have to learn the names of seven colors of the rainbow, you can learn it using VIBGYOR (Violet, Indigo, Blue, Green, Yellow, Orange, Red). You can also use rhyming mnemonics and change information in the form of songs or rhymes.

Try to attach characteristics to your visual memory. For example, if you are trying to memorize the portrait of multiple kings in your history book, at a go, try to mark some unique physical characteristics in their photo and then learn it. There are fewer chances of you forgetting them. This trick would also help in completing your homework in less time than usual.

In case you are trying to learn large amounts of information at a go, try to create a mental memory tree. And each part of this tree should be well labeled . For example, if you are trying to remember a large number like 460892351, it’s easier to remember them as “460”, “892”, “351”, rather than remembering them individually.

If you are learning something that grabs less interest of yours, try to learn by writing. For example, if you are trying to learn dates in history, learn them by writing.

If you are trying to learn large chapters in your book and retain them for a longer time, summarize each paragraph and find questions in it.

Whenever you lie down to take a rest or sleep, try to recollect whatever you have learned throughout the day. Close your eyes and let information flow through your mind. This way your mind retains information longer. And if you are not able to recollect any information, get back to it the next day.

Try to revise the information at the end of every week so that nothing slips your mind. Revising one thing time and again increases the chances of it being stored in the mind for a long duration.

Have a proper sleep schedule because sleep helps your mind relax and function efficiently. A tired brain would hardly retain any information because all the time it is demanding rest.

Above everything, have a proper diet and eat healthily . If your body is fit and immune to diseases, your concentration peeks, and your brain functions smoothly.

Although we have discussed at length these tips and tricks, one must always remember that you know yourself better than anyone. Thus, you should devise strategies that suit you best for retaining the information you have learned. These tricks would definitely help you in your studies.