Nowadays, we get to see a lot of contests on Instagram. Tons and tons of them, organized either by influencers or brands. If you actually know the truth behind them, then you also know what’s the strategy behind them.

Since Instagram is considered to be one of the most important and popular marketing tools out there in the Internet world, doing contests helps brands a lot to grow on the platform. No matter the type of brand, doing giveaways and contests easily takes any good profile to gaining a lot of new Instagram followers along with upscaling the rate of interaction. This is why brands and influencers start contests now and then.

If you are also a marketer and looking forward to some contest ideas that can grow your online presence, then here are a few sources to help you start and boost your first activity.

Eye-catching ideas for running contests on Instagram

The first idea is to organize a contest based on captions. Instagram is a platform that is considered to be an ace for visuals. As a brand, you might be rolling out a lot of photos and videos yourself.

Organizing a contest where you ask your viewers to comment on an eye-catching caption for some photo, is not at all a bad idea. You will get tons and tons of entries on this note. After that, you can either handpick one of the captions yourself or use tools to sum up the results of the contest.

Once it’s done, you can send out the present to the winner by contacting him and collecting his details, etc. That’s a good way and people would love to enjoy such a giveaway.

The big bonus for you would be that you will get a lot of engagement on your post and a lot of new visitors are even going to end up following your page. Through this strategy, you will easily end up achieving your end goal.

The second idea that is very popular amongst a lot of influencers and brands is asking your followers to like a post, comment on it and share it on their social channels.

This idea of conducting a giveaway this way has been trending for quite a few years now. People like this way the most and this actually helps them in gaining popularity over a short period of time.

That’s thousands of people are running behind this idea. Through this way, you not only receive a good lot of engagement on your content but also get popular amongst different communities.

The purpose of asking people to share your photo or page with their connections is that only. You can easily get famous with the help of word of mouth and that way you will gain a lot of customers.

At the end of the giveaway period, you can use a software or website, which will automatically shortlist a winner. That’s the procedure of this second idea of organizing a giveaway.

The third and last way is by asking your viewers to post a photo or video with your product.

If you are a brand, then certainly people would have bought your products in the past. All you have to do is to ask them to post a photo with your product. If you think that photos are a great idea then you can ahead with them. If you feel like asking your viewers to post a video, then even that’s a good choice.

Then as a next step, again it would come down to you selecting the final winner or some website selecting the same for you.

Again, you may start getting promoted across the whole Instagram community by acting in this way. Also, if you feel like asking your viewers to post the photo on other social media platforms, then also you can benefit a lot. All your handles will get a lot of presence and you will be able to scale up your business quite easily.

Doing contests and giveaways are the two most popular keys to make your followers and other Instagrammers engage better. But following this concept does not guarantee stable and quick growth for your profile. In 2021 it depends much on a list of factors, such as how attractive is your content to your target audience, how developed is your profile compared to your competitors, how many likes do your posts usually get, and others.

Yet a sober assessment of a researched checklist ahead would have helped to find a way to a better engagement result in terms of running contests on Instagram. Building up your posts' stats to look more attractive to your guests is one of the effective ways to get your page ready for organic changes.

Summary

People like to get rewarded for their efforts. And honestly, they like to get rewarded even without putting effort. So, whenever the case of a giveaway comes up, it’s likely that they will follow your Instagram handle and even share it with others, as it doesn’t cost them anything. And as we know, a lucky winner would also turn out to be the owner of your present, which ultimately pushes all of them to try hard.