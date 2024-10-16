Most individuals who travel a lot ask themselves whether flying is safer than driving. Well, this totally depends on the scenario, and it’s not so easy to tell which mode of travel is safer.

By examining the statistics, we can get pretty close to the correct answer. If you want to know which is safer, we will compare driving vs. flying in terms of how safe

each is and the safety advancement in each sector.

Driving vs. Flying: Which is Safer?

According to statistics, flying, especially in commercial planes, is safer compared to driving. Based on reports, very few aviation accidents resulting in fatalities have been reported in 2024.

Some of the ones reported include

The Haneda Airport runway collision, which resulted in the loss of 5 lives

The Jetways Airlines Fokker 50 crash, which led to the death of 1 individual

The Northwestern Air British Aerospace Jetstream crash, which led to the loss of 5 lives

The Cessna 172 crash in Nairobi, leading to the death of 2 occupants

The Gazpromavia Flight 9608 crash in Moscow, resulting in the loss of 3 crew members

The Saurya Airlines Bombardier CRJ-200ER crash, which killed all 18 occupants

On the other hand, there have been an estimated 18,720 reported deaths resulting from car accidents in the US alone in 2024. While there are more cars than planes, these statistics show that more deaths occur from car accidents than from commercial plane crashes.

Safety in Cars and Airplanes

As per previous research conducted, flying is safer than driving. The odds of being involved in a plane crash is one in 1.2 million, while being in a fatal plane crash is one in 11 million.

In comparison, your chances of dying in a car accident are higher by around 200,000 times that of airplanes. This averages around one fatality in every 5,000 car accidents.

The discrepancy in these numbers has majorly contributed to safety standards in both the aviation and motor vehicle industries. Recent studies show that airlines have improved safety measures. This has seen a tremendous reduction in aviation accidents and fatalities.

While safety measures like airbag deployment have also improved in the motor vehicle industry, the number of fatalities has yet to reduce to match the numbers in the aviation sector.

Factors Contributing to Safer Flights

Safer flights are a culmination of different factors. These factors include the following:

Advanced engine technologies : Not long ago, there weren’t any regulations that recommended the use of three engines for flights across the Atlantic Ocean. Thanks to technological advancement, modern day planes use twin engines for flights even in high-risk areas like flying above the Atlantic. This has resulted in fewer aviation accidents and reduced fatalities.

: Not long ago, there weren’t any regulations that recommended the use of three engines for flights across the Atlantic Ocean. Thanks to technological advancement, modern day planes use twin engines for flights even in high-risk areas like flying above the Atlantic. This has resulted in fewer aviation accidents and reduced fatalities. Experienced Aviation Experts : Cabin crew, aeronautical engineers, and air traffic controllers all contribute to safe flights. These experienced personnel have helped make flying safer than driving by keeping onboard passengers safe and mitigating risks during incidents.

: Cabin crew, aeronautical engineers, and air traffic controllers all contribute to safe flights. These experienced personnel have helped make flying safer than driving by keeping onboard passengers safe and mitigating risks during incidents. Regulations: The aviation industry is governed by very strict regulations that ensure safety during flights. From aviation manufacturers to ground employees, all must adhere to the set aviation safety regulations.

Choosing Between Flying and Driving

Flight accidents are traumatizing, but the numbers show that more people die from car accidents when compared to aviation accidents. If you are still wondering whether to fly or drive, the choice is yours to make.

It’s good to keep in mind that flying, whether in a commercial airliner or a private jet, will be safer than taking on the road, especially for long trips. And if you’re involved in an accident in either, seek the help of an experienced legal professional to find out what your options are.