All over the world, cars – and all vehicles in general – are common factors in our everyday lives. From driving your car to work to boarding a bus at the bus stop to seeing a garbage truck making its rounds down the street, there is something about watching these machines move.

In the United States, cars – and driving them have always been a constant, one that is closely connected to the American Dream. But often, they also become sources of hurt and pain, yet are usually not to blame for it.

Car accidents happen a lot, and while cars do not drive themselves (at least, not a common fixture yet), this points to the fact that humans make mistakes that cause untold pain and hardship for people every day.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in the United States, 94 percent of serious car crashes are caused by human error or unsafe driving. In closely analyzing unsafe driving when talking about driving and road laws, the lines between reckless and careless driving are, if anything, as faint as chalk on a busy road. However, one must know that while both terms are punishable by law, one is more serious than the other.

Because it is done every day, people tend not to pay attention to the act of driving itself, and this is exactly where mistakes occur, and lives are affected.

Behaviors to Avoid When Driving

As humans, we need to reaffirm that driving is a responsibility. Choosing to ignore the basics of driving will lead to disastrous consequences. Below are some behaviors that cause car crashes in Colorado and which drivers should be aware of:

Disregarding Traffic Laws

You must pass the requisite driving exams to be entitled to a license. To pass the exams, you need to know numerous traffic laws. This means recognizing traffic signs, knowing which turns are illegal, stopping in front of red lights, and many more. Traffic laws, like civil laws, are put in place for a reason, and disregarding them is the fastest way to get into an accident.

Getting Distracted

Getting distracted is probably one of the easiest things to happen when driving; however, this is usually self-inflicted. Drivers who text, drink, or do all sorts of things while driving are more likely to get distracted, which paves the way for accidents. If you can stay as focused as possible while driving, accidents can be minimized to the barest.

Being Reckless

There is a reason why driving schools exist, the same way flying schools do. It is because vehicles (and planes) are powerful machines that need the proper knowledge to operate. Being reckless involves doing things one would normally not do with a vehicle in the usual circumstances. It’s no wonder that reckless driving is a criminal offense punishable under the law.

Drivers who engage in all forms of dangerous driving know fully well that they are threats to other drivers and humans when they decide to do dangerous things. They should, therefore, face the full wrath of the law for these reckless and dangerous behaviors. “If you or a close family member is involved in an accident and are injured, know that it is your right to take it up by law.” says attorney Jeffrey Lowenthal of Lowenthal & Abrams, Injury Attorneys.