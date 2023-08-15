Qatar has become a hub for expats and international investments ever since the middle eastern country opened up for foreign investments in the real estate market in the early 2000s. Today, Qatar has a booming economy with one of the highest GDPs in the world. With a large influx of expats in the country, today, more than 82% of the population is non-Qatari. As a Qatar real estate company, FG Realty understands why you might want to rent a flat or buy a property in Qatar. As one of the largest property finder portals, www.fgrealty.qa has helped hundreds of seekers find the best family-friendly properties in Qatar. If you are looking for a flat for rent in Qatar, there are some things you must consider.

Here are some factors you must know.

Location of the property

When you look for an apartment for rent in Qatar, if you are staying with family, you must ensure that the property is located at a place that’s closer to schools, parks, hospitals, and other stores. Choosing the right location is vital for a family-friendly property. On www.fgrealty.qa, you can easily find a flat for rent in Qatar close to schools that ensure your children have easy access to quality education. We have family-friendly properties near parks, and recreational areas provide outdoor activities and family bonding space. Also, you must ensure easy access to hospitals and stores for convenience in times of need.

Best locations for buying

In 2020, Qatar introduced new rules for property ownership by foreigners. As per the new rule known as Cabinet Resolution 28, non-Qataris now have access to more freehold and leasehold properties in the country. Now you can look for apartment for rent in Doha or purchase a property in the districts assigned for such investments. Depending on the investment value, this will also grant you temporary or permanent residency status.

If you want to buy family-friendly freehold properties, then there are districts you should explore:

Al Dafna (Administrative area 60) Al Dafna (Administrative area 61) Al Kharaej Al Khor resort Jabal Thuaileb Lusail Onaiza (Administrative area 63) Pearl West Bay Lagoon

If you are interested in leasing than buying a property, then there are 16 locations where we recommend looking for a Qatar living apartment for rent. These include:

Al Doha Al Jadeeda (Area 15) Al Ghanim Alateeq (Area 16) Al Khulaifat (Area 28) Al Mansoura and Fereej Bin Durham (Area 25) Al Mirqab Al Jadeed and Fereej Al Nasr (Area 39) Al Najma (Area 26) Al Rifaa and Old Al Hitmi (Area 17) Al Sadd (Area 38) As Salatah (Area 18) Bin Mahmoud (Area 22) Bin Mahmoud (Area 23) Doha International Airport (Area 48) Fareej Abdulaziz (Area 14) Msheireb (Area 13) Rawdat Al Khail (Area 24) Umm Ghuwailina (Area 27)

As a reputed Qatar real estate company, FG Realty has brokered several deals. We recommend buying a family-friendly property worth 730,000 Qatari Riyal (QR) to get a temporary resident permit. This will come with several benefits for you and your family. And, if you have a sizeable budget that you want to invest in luxurious properties that is one of our core services, FG Realty can connect you with high-value properties that offer luxury at its best. Investing QR 3.65 million or more in residential properties in Qatar will get you permanent residency. This has many benefits, including free healthcare, education, and exclusive investment opportunities in some economic sectors.

Safety is crucial

While Qatar is a highly secure country, some areas have higher crime rates than others. This is why you must choose a low-crime neighborhood with security measures like gated communities.

When you look for a flat for rent in Qatar to live with your family, you must ensure that safety is your top priority. There are several low-crime neighborhoods like the ones we have listed above that offer a secure environment for your family to thrive. You can look for apartments in gated communities or compounds often provide additional security measures.

Make sure the property size fits your family’s needs

You are looking for a flat for rent in Qatar to live with your family, so you must ensure that the size and layout of the property suit your family’s requirements. Before you make the final decision evaluate the size and design of the property to ensure it can accommodate your family comfortably. Your kids will need sufficient space that allows them to have their space to play and adults have the privacy. This will be essential for a harmonious living experience.

