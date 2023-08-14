Here comes the wedding season. There are many wedding card design suggestions to consider when designing invites and cards for yourself, a client, or a friend! Wedding invitations allow you to use stunning materials and printing methods to create a unique piece of art. From long-tail scripts to foiling and wonderful paper types, making a marriage invitation card can be entertaining and challenging. The most important consideration is whether or not the invitation makes the guest feel close to the couple. It should highlight their style and personality.

Image Resource: kingofcards.in

Choose A Visual Style

A wedding invitation can’t be any ordinary card. Most couples want the invitation to look great, along with all other wedding preparation and execution. Select a couple-appropriate graphic theme. Use couple-specific colours and images. Start with the ceremony’s colour palette. The venue, quantity of attendees, and formality of the wedding might help you decide where to start. Most wedding invites are traditional, elegant, minimalistic, contemporary, colourful, or antique. Another common style is photo-based.

Put In A Pretty Font

Beautiful fonts are prevalent in wedding invites. Because invitations include minimal text, scripts, brush, calligraphy, and handwritten fonts work well. The best way to achieve harmony and contrast in the text is to use a gorgeous font with a plain sans serif or serif alternate. Use the fancy font for anything important, like the names. This may make names and type styles seem distinctive.

Provide Key Information

A good invitation offers user-relevant information. Make sure the design answers these questions.

Who is going to get married?

When exactly is the wedding?

Where precisely is this taking place?

Any theme or attire? (The images may help.)

Where can the guest RSVP?

Contact details of the couple’s families.

Put An Ampersand In It

The majority of wedding invitations and cards feature two names with a “and”, e.g., Celebrating Raj and Simran’s wedding. Use an ampersand (&) instead of “and”. A playful ampersand may offer a terrific design accent. If you’re going for a logo-like approach to your typography, try setting the ampersand in a distinct font from the names. Most designs include the character, though some are more complex than others. Use the one that complements the couple’s personality and adds an unexpected touch to the décor.

Personalise A Template

In order to get the creative juices flowing and get a sense of what style suits the couple best, it might be helpful to start with a ready-made wedding invitation design template. For designers who aren’t used to working on print design projects, a template is a great way to get started since they already come in standard proportions and contain aspects like colours and designs for more effective printing. Start with a template, but don’t just add names and dates. Any excellent template should be completely editable. Change colours, fonts, and components to fit your requirements. Design it your own way.

Make A Photo Memento Of It

The most disheartening aspect of making a card or invite is realising that the receiver would most likely only glance at it and then toss it. Create a design that lasts a bit longer with a wedding card that also serves as a lovely picture memory. Using a stunning photo of the couple and some clean typography, you can come up with a memorable and eye-catching design. (It’s also a fun method to show off your engagement photographs and share the best ones with loved ones.)

Enhance The Look With Some Fancy Finishes

Finishes can give all the difference in the world when planning for print, especially when it comes to invitations. To make the invite stand out from the crowd, use a distinguishing feature like foil, embossing, or letterpress.

Print On Good Paper

Nothing conveys the sense of specialness of a printed product like high-quality paper. It’s best to opt for a high-quality stock that feels solid in the hand. Strong invites printed on high-quality paper are more satisfying to the eye and the touch. Because hardly all projects have this aspect of graphic design, you should grab the opportunity when you can. The finances for weddings often allow for high-quality print works to create a strong first impression. Help choose a design paper that complements the vibe.